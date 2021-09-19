Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 17, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Footwear Executive George Malkemus Remembered as ‘Bright Light’

Fashion

Knwls RTW Spring 2022

Beauty

The Brave New World of Beauty

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi RTW Spring 2022

Bold, bright, and '80s light. Preen took the best of the decade's style and turned it into a delicate collection filled with recycled or reclaimed fabrics.

View Gallery 22 Photos
View Gallery 22 Photos
Preen RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy from Preen

Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi tuned into British TV from the ’70s and ’80s, taking their inspiration from the striped color cards and black-and-white static that occupied screens during the hours when the BBC wasn’t broadcasting. They also showcased reams of recycled or deadstock fabric — including ’80s skiwear — which they worked into bright dresses, limited-edition knitwear and quirky bags.

THE LOOK: Bold, bright — and ’80s light. Wispy dresses came with padded shoulders and a sprinkle of frills. Some had delicate patterns meant to resemble fuzzy TV static. An electric blue, pleated georgette one was made from recycled plastic. Chunky cardigan patchwork sweaters were whipped together from leftover bits of knitwear.

Collection Gallery 22 Photos
Preen RTW Spring 2022
Preen RTW Spring 2022
Preen RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

QUOTE OF NOTE: “Lockdown made us realize there’s too much TV — it’s there all the time and it never ends. We wanted to go back to our youth and explore test cards, TV static and the ’80s.”

KEY LOOKS: One-of-a-kind patchwork sweaters made from knitwear scraps; romantic dresses with quilted padding around the front adorned with bits of ruffle.

TAKEAWAY: Although this collection looked back to the ’70s and the ’80s, there wasn’t a whisper of nostalgia — just good design.

Preen RTW Spring 2022 22 Photos
Preen RTW Spring 2022
Preen RTW Spring 2022
Preen RTW Spring 2022
Preen RTW Spring 2022
Preen RTW Spring 2022
Preen RTW Spring 2022
Preen RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Preen RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Preen RTW Spring 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Preen RTW Spring 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Preen RTW Spring 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Preen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Preen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Preen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Preen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Preen RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Preen RTW Spring 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Preen RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Preen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Preen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Preen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Preen RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Preen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Preen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Preen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Preen RTW Spring 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Preen RTW Spring 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Preen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Preen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Preen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Preen RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Preen RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Preen RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Preen RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Preen RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Preen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Preen RTW Spring 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Preen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Preen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Preen RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Preen RTW Spring 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Preen RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Preen RTW Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Preen RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad