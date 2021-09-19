Preen by Thornton Bregazzi RTW Spring 2022

Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi tuned into British TV from the ’70s and ’80s, taking their inspiration from the striped color cards and black-and-white static that occupied screens during the hours when the BBC wasn’t broadcasting. They also showcased reams of recycled or deadstock fabric — including ’80s skiwear — which they worked into bright dresses, limited-edition knitwear and quirky bags.

THE LOOK: Bold, bright — and ’80s light. Wispy dresses came with padded shoulders and a sprinkle of frills. Some had delicate patterns meant to resemble fuzzy TV static. An electric blue, pleated georgette one was made from recycled plastic. Chunky cardigan patchwork sweaters were whipped together from leftover bits of knitwear.

QUOTE OF NOTE: “Lockdown made us realize there’s too much TV — it’s there all the time and it never ends. We wanted to go back to our youth and explore test cards, TV static and the ’80s.”

KEY LOOKS: One-of-a-kind patchwork sweaters made from knitwear scraps; romantic dresses with quilted padding around the front adorned with bits of ruffle.

TAKEAWAY: Although this collection looked back to the ’70s and the ’80s, there wasn’t a whisper of nostalgia — just good design.