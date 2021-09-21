Pronounce RTW Spring 2022

Pronounce, founded by Yushan Li and Jun Zhou, is one of the few Chinese labels that continued to showcase physically during London Fashion Week throughout the pandemic. The brand presented its spring 2022 collection at the tranquil garden of Salters Hall in the City of London. The duo based the collection on the idea of a circle, and all the looks featured circles in creative ways — round bags, round necklines, plus shirts and knitwear with cutouts and colorful polka dots.

The look: There was sleek tailoring for work, statement pieces for a fashion moment, as well as fun party wear for the weekends.

Quote of notes: “This season is an extension from our last collection, which was based on China’s capital of ceramics, Jingdezhen. We played around with this shape for this collection because a circle is a small hole drilled in the restoration of china, and the beginning of how a piece of china is made with the kneading process. It represents eternity and nothingness in a geometric sense at the same time. We think this is a subject that both the East and West can understand and appreciate.”

Key pieces: Circle cutout blazers, parkas, dresses and skirts; furry slippers; round woven hand bags; a knitted top with tassels sticking out from cutout holes; a tie-dye corduroy blazer, and a cinched Mao suit with metal butterfly knots.

Takeaway: Pronounce’s take on the concept of a circle felt smart and serious. The clothes should work well both editorially and commercially.