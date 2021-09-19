Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022

This was a very personal collection for Rejina Pyo, who wanted to channel the longing for freedom and light-heartedness she’s been feeling in the last year.

Since she feels the most free in water, she chose the London Aquatics Center for her return to the catwalk and tapped a team of divers to open her show by diving from the center’s diving towers dressed in Pyo’s new recycled nylon swimwear line.

Elsewhere, the designer translated her inkling for freedom into lighter fabrics — challenging herself to move away from some of the stiffer structured materials she had made her signature — plus layers of transparency, and feel-good colors like “acid green” or “sunset orange.”

This mood also suggested a newfound sense of confidence in Pyo, who is becoming more comfortable with embracing her softer, more feminine side and showing off the female figure with more form-fitting silhouettes.

“We used to think that strong femininity was about power suits and structured fabrics, but there’s a feeling now that the new femininity is about embracing softness and using it as a strength instead of hiding it. I felt like enhancing and embracing what’s underneath, rather than building on top of the body,” added the designer.

She sprinkled in some striking prints, too, developed from pictures she took on the streets of New York and Korea and meant to capture fragments of her memories. But what really stood out were the illustrations of a mouse stealing a piece of bread, inspired from her young son’s story books. Splattered all over midi dresses and loose knits, they offered a light touch and fit in well with the rest of the lineup that offered both easy tailoring pieces and more adventurous styles, from the loud prints to transparent shirts and macramé lace pants.

“I find that it’s respectful to show clothes that people can wear in reality and suit their daily needs,” said Pyo.