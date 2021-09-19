×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 17, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Anya Taylor-Joy Dazzles at 2021 Emmy Awards

Accessories

Footwear Executive George Malkemus Remembered as ‘Bright Light’

Fashion

Knwls RTW Spring 2022

Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022

Pyo delivered an uplifting collection that mixed her signature tailoring with more adventurous, bodycon pieces, sheer fabrics, and tongue-in-cheek prints.

View Gallery 37 Photos
View Gallery 37 Photos
Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022 Giovanni Giannoni for WWD

This was a very personal collection for Rejina Pyo, who wanted to channel the longing for freedom and light-heartedness she’s been feeling in the last year.

Since she feels the most free in water, she chose the London Aquatics Center for her return to the catwalk and tapped a team of divers to open her show by diving from the center’s diving towers dressed in Pyo’s new recycled nylon swimwear line.

Elsewhere, the designer translated her inkling for freedom into lighter fabrics — challenging herself to move away from some of the stiffer structured materials she had made her signature — plus layers of transparency, and feel-good colors like “acid green” or “sunset orange.”

Collection Gallery 37 Photos
Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022
Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022
Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

This mood also suggested a newfound sense of confidence in Pyo, who is becoming more comfortable with embracing her softer, more feminine side and showing off the female figure with more form-fitting silhouettes.

“We used to think that strong femininity was about power suits and structured fabrics, but there’s a feeling now that the new femininity is about embracing softness and using it as a strength instead of hiding it. I felt like enhancing and embracing what’s underneath, rather than building on top of the body,” added the designer.

Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022 37 Photos
Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022
Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022
Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022
Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022
Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022
Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022
Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

She sprinkled in some striking prints, too, developed from pictures she took on the streets of New York and Korea and meant to capture fragments of her memories. But what really stood out were the illustrations of a mouse stealing a piece of bread, inspired from her young son’s story books. Splattered all over midi dresses and loose knits, they offered a light touch and fit in well with the rest of the lineup that offered both easy tailoring pieces and more adventurous styles, from the loud prints to transparent shirts and macramé lace pants.

“I find that it’s respectful to show clothes that people can wear in reality and suit their daily needs,” said Pyo.

Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Rejina Pyo RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad