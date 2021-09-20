×
Monday's Digital Daily: September 20, 2021

Eye

All the Looks From the 2021 Emmys Red Carpet

Fashion

What Does China’s Crackdown on Celebrity Culture Mean for Luxury?

Accessories

This Is Not Your Mother’s Charm Bracelet

Richard Malone RTW Spring 2022

The collection is for those who are obsessed with European history but are also interested in how to bring the past into the future in the medium of fashion.

Richard Malone RTW Spring 2022

Richard Malone gave his spring 2022 collection, as well as his collaboration with Mulberry, a proper reveal at the Victoria and Albert Museum’s majestic Raphael Cartoons room.

The collection started with more ready-to-wear offerings, while models carried new iterations of Mulberry’s Bayswater and Darley bags. It then steadily progressed to his signature period-inspired, voluminous and ruched creations.

The look: One-of-a-kind pieces for those who are obsessed with European history, but are also interested in how to bring the past into the future in the medium of fashion.

Richard Malone RTW Spring 2022
Richard Malone RTW Spring 2022
Richard Malone RTW Spring 2022
Quote of note: “As soon as they started telling me I have a choice at the V&A, I picked the Raphael room. I was already writing an essay about nostalgia. All the lyrics in the show were part of the essay.. These are the most relevant paintings that have been around. So I decided to put those details into a collection with living people in it. That’s the kind of conversation I am trying to have here.”

Key pieces: Jackets with exaggerated silhouettes and deconstructed cuts; ruched and cut-out dresses and tops; trousers decorated with horse rosettes, and tailored coats and jackets made with Mulberry deadstock leather.

Richard Malone RTW Spring 2022 27 Photos
Richard Malone RTW Spring 2022
Richard Malone RTW Spring 2022
Richard Malone RTW Spring 2022
Richard Malone RTW Spring 2022
Richard Malone RTW Spring 2022
Richard Malone RTW Spring 2022
Richard Malone RTW Spring 2022
Takeaway: Working with big brands like Mulberry might just be the way forward for Malone. It allows him to have total creative freedom as a bespoke-only business, put on a big production, and not worry about the bills.

