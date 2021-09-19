×
Friday's Digital Daily: September 17, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Met Gala, New York Fashion Week Drum Up Multimillion Dollars’ Worth of Media Impact Value

Beauty

The Brave New World of Beauty

Fashion

Design Theory: What’s Next for Mia Vesper

Rixo RTW Spring 2022

Souvenirs, scarves and beachy places such as Florida and Miami were the inspiration for this upbeat, optimistic range.

By
Fiona Ma
Rixo RTW Spring 2022

Rixo’s holiday dreams bloomed into a collection full of fun prints and new fabrics.

Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey are ready to travel again and are serving their customers a slice of summer and holiday fun in their spring 2022 collection aptly titled, “Bon Voyage.” Unveiled at the Barbican conservatory, the collection’s tropical print ebbed and flowed seamlessly through the tropical foliage where models of all ages and sizes vibed to the beats and shook maracas in their hand.

Souvenirs, scarves and beachy places such as Florida and Miami were the inspirations here. “Right before COVID-19, we flew down to Florida and went to all the vintage shops, and it was just that type of style and tropical vibe that we love. At the time we didn’t know it would be the start of this collection,” said McCloskey.

Rixo RTW Spring 2022
Rixo RTW Spring 2022
Rixo RTW Spring 2022
That idea bloomed into a collection that was all about newness and fabrics the designers never used before. Alongside their familiar silk styles, light linen dresses were introduced into the mix, enhancing the pastel color palette of the collection. Gold-chain belts, crochet tops and denim added touches of texture. Elsewhere, lace embellished the collars and hems of dresses.

The bright prints and laid-back silhouettes set against a leafy sanctuary created an upbeat and hopeful vibe.

“These are little developments we’ve been working on for a couple of years and with COVID-19, it’s allowed us to strategize and get in, design and create things you can wear day-to-night or to different occasions,” said the designers as they reflected on the time spent at home and the brand’s evolution..

Rixo RTW Spring 2022
Rixo RTW Spring 2022
Rixo RTW Spring 2022
Rixo RTW Spring 2022
Rixo RTW Spring 2022
Rixo RTW Spring 2022
Rixo RTW Spring 2022
Rixo RTW Spring 2022

