×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: September 21, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Jil Sander’s Lucie and Luke Meier See a Bright Future Ahead

Business

Matchesfashion Picks Paolo de Cesare as CEO

Business

Expectations Run High Ahead of Milan Fashion Week

Roksanda RTW Spring 2022

The show was full of physicality and raw emotion and stood out in this hybrid season in London.

View Gallery 47 Photos
View Gallery 47 Photos
Roksanda RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Roksanda

Roksanda Ilincic was back at the Serpentine pavilion staging a dynamic presentation with lots of flying fringe, billowing silk and dramatic flailing by dancers and models, part of an immersive performance choreographed by the artist Holly Blakey.

The show was full of physicality and raw emotion and stood out in this hybrid season of virtual catwalks, films and the odd live runway show.

Ilincic certainly means business. Inspired by a series of black-and-white images of Pina Bausch dancers, Ilincic said she was struck by their “motion and emotion, their hysteria and beauty — and how it relates to the times we’re living in now.”

Collection Gallery 47 Photos
Roksanda RTW Spring 2022
Roksanda RTW Spring 2022
Roksanda RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

She tried to translate that sense of motion — and tension — in the clothing, taking lightweight boning and twisting it to create 3D spirals in her colorful silk dresses.

The boning was a wonder and the dresses bounced joyfully — or nervously, depending on the model — and they made an impressive entrance on the sculptural pavilion designed by the Johannesburg-based practice Counterspace.

Other performers danced in parachute cape dresses or swooshing silk caftans printed with thick brush strokes. Adding to the sense of movement and emotive energy were coats and skirts sprouting long fil coupé fringes that floated and flew as models danced or collapsed dramatically on the floor.

Roksanda RTW Spring 2022 47 Photos
Roksanda RTW Spring 2022
Roksanda RTW Spring 2022
Roksanda RTW Spring 2022
Roksanda RTW Spring 2022
Roksanda RTW Spring 2022
Roksanda RTW Spring 2022
Roksanda RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

The dancers weren’t the only ones wearing their emotions on their sleeves (and silk dresses). Ilincic was in a buoyant mood ahead of the show, thrilled to be back in her spiritual show home of the Serpentine Gallery, and grateful for the return of her customers post-lockdown.

The designer said last week was a knockout in terms of sales at her Mount Street store, so it’s no wonder she wants to jump up and dance.

Roksanda RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Roksanda RTW Spring 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Roksanda RTW Spring 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Roksanda RTW Spring 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Roksanda RTW Spring 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Roksanda RTW Spring 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Roksanda RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Roksanda RTW Spring 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Roksanda RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Roksanda RTW Spring 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Roksanda RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Roksanda RTW Spring 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Roksanda RTW Spring 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Roksanda RTW Spring 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Roksanda RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Roksanda RTW Spring 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Roksanda RTW Spring 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Roksanda RTW Spring 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Roksanda RTW Spring 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Roksanda RTW Spring 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Roksanda RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Roksanda RTW Spring 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Roksanda RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Roksanda RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Roksanda RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Roksanda RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Roksanda RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Roksanda RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Roksanda RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Roksanda RTW Spring 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Roksanda RTW Spring 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Roksanda RTW Spring 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Roksanda RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Roksanda RTW Spring 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Roksanda RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Roksanda RTW Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Roksanda RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad