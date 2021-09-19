Skip to main content
Roland Mouret RTW Spring 2022

Roland Mouret screened a short film in lieu of a catwalk show, turning "The Odyssey" on its head.

Roland Mouret RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy from Roland Mouret

What should a post-COVID-19 collection look like?

Roland Mouret thinks he has the answer: a cocktail of comfy and chic pieces that a woman can rely on, like a best friend. To satisfy that brief, Mouret said he’s thinking in terms of four elements — eveningwear, dresses, separates and activewear — which he ideally wants to work in sync.

The collection, a summery punch of bright colors, clean shapes, and Mouret’s signature pleats and folds, was only part of the designer’s spring story. Instead of staging a runway show, he gathered members of the press — and his pals — together for the screening of a short film called “Terma,” a retelling of Odysseus’ tale from a female point of view.

Mouret commissioned and produced the film and gave the actress and co-director Magaajyia Silberfeld carte blanche to come up with a story encompassing women and diversity.

Silberfeld also starred in the short, which unfurls on a Greek island and features a clutch of Mouret-clad ladies rescuing an Odysseus-style character from the sea, entertaining him lavishly, and then slapping around the local thugs who try to hurt him.

The common ground between the film and this collection was summer sensuality. There were bright tank dresses with bare shoulders, a languid lavender open-back sweater, and a cream, floor-length dress made for an island goddess.

There is more to come: Next month, Mouret will launch RM Body, a high-end, high-performance athleisure collection aimed at all those ladies who are ready flex their muscles to defend the men they love.

