Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022

Talk about creating a viral moment. Han Chong has a natural instinct when it comes to picking the right face for Self-Portrait each season. The British Malaysian designer enlisted Bella Hadid to star in the campaign of the brand’s spring 2022 collection, which presents a simpler and more relaxed approach to occasion dressing.

Chong said he started the collection with his customers in mind. “It’s a very democratic brand. You cannot just show what you like. We have such a big and wide audience, especially now we have stores in China. When you build a collection you have to think of what’s right for their body shape and lifestyle,” he added.

The look: Comfortable and effortless. Chong wants those who fall in love with the brand for his signature lace dresses to try sleek knitted separates and denim items, and embrace an aesthetic that’s cleaner, but still cool and sexy.

Quote of note: “This season I was really inspired to shift gears into the future and present a collection into what women might want to wear after what feels like a lifetime spent indoors.…It’s much cleaner in terms of shape. Not so many ruffles, but there is a lot of new techniques we developed in the collection, like those lace patches you see on tops and dresses. This season is also the first time we do denim in-house.”

Key pieces: Separates with intricate crochet lace paneling in pastel colors; knitted dress with scallop inserts, and ribbed effect; denim dress with round cutouts on the side, and a white ruched dress that can be styled in different ways.

Takeaway: The collection felt like a subtle love letter to K-pop group Blackpink. Many of the pieces will look great on Lisa or Jennie.