×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: September 21, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Matchesfashion Picks Paolo de Cesare as CEO

Fashion

Balenciaga and Fortnite Debut Physical, Digital Collections

Eye

All the Looks From the 2021 Emmys Red Carpet

Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022

The collection presented a simpler and more relaxed approach to occasion dressing.

View Gallery 32 Photos
View Gallery 32 Photos
Self-Portrait RTW Fall 2022 Courtesy of Self-Portrait

Talk about creating a viral moment. Han Chong has a natural instinct when it comes to picking the right face for Self-Portrait each season. The British Malaysian designer enlisted Bella Hadid to star in the campaign of the brand’s spring 2022 collection, which presents a simpler and more relaxed approach to occasion dressing.

Chong said he started the collection with his customers in mind. “It’s a very democratic brand. You cannot just show what you like. We have such a big and wide audience, especially now we have stores in China. When you build a collection you have to think of what’s right for their body shape and lifestyle,” he added.

Collection Gallery 32 Photos
Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022
Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022
Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

The look: Comfortable and effortless. Chong wants those who fall in love with the brand for his signature lace dresses to try sleek knitted separates and denim items, and embrace an aesthetic that’s cleaner, but still cool and sexy.

Quote of note: “This season I was really inspired to shift gears into the future and present a collection into what women might want to wear after what feels like a lifetime spent indoors.…It’s much cleaner in terms of shape. Not so many ruffles, but there is a lot of new techniques we developed in the collection, like those lace patches you see on tops and dresses. This season is also the first time we do denim in-house.”

Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022 32 Photos
Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022
Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022
Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022
Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022
Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022
Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022
Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Key pieces: Separates with intricate crochet lace paneling in pastel colors; knitted dress with scallop inserts, and ribbed effect; denim dress with round cutouts on the side, and a white ruched dress that can be styled in different ways.  

Takeaway: The collection felt like a subtle love letter to K-pop group Blackpink. Many of the pieces will look great on Lisa or Jennie.

Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Self-Portrait RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad