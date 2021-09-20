Supriya Lele Spring RTW 2022

British Indian designer Supriya Lele amped up her offerings this season, mostly based on a bestselling draped top released last season, as well as more variations on colorful sheer separates, low-cut trousers, and hip-exposing skirts.

The look: Sexy daywear and night clothes for all the Instagram and TikTok girls to deliver viral content, whether it’s by the beach or at a dinner table.

Quote of note: “I quite like taking funny little things and twisting them into something cool. This season I just want to revisit those super popular tops that have been super popular last season and turn them into some swimwear and bodysuits, making them more multifaceted.…Proportionally [those exposed hip details] worked really well for me. Covering certain areas and revealing others was kind of key. Also you could wear a pair of tights with these and hide that, or you could wear them with trousers.”

Key pieces: Draped leather tops and sheer dresses; puffy trousers inspired by Indian pajama pants; hip-exposing skirts; glittering fishnet dresses, and a voluminous cropped black caplet jacket.

Takeaway: It’s no secret that sex sells, but what sets Lele apart from others is that her approach to the subject comes with a fuss-free, chill-out attitude that prioritizes how the wearer feels, instead of what others see.