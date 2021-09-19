Temperley London RTW Spring 2020

Skip to main content
Friday's Digital Daily: September 17, 2021

Temperley RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Temperley

Alice Temperley has been on a quest to broaden her offer, add more daywear and showcase her array of dresses. This season they came long and short, with or without embroidered patterns, and sometimes fluid and slinky.

THE LOOK: Lots of horticultural patterns, cross stitching, heart motifs and prints inspired by Moroccan mosaics. Silhouettes ranged from the breezy and bohemian to form-fitting.

QUOTE OF NOTE: “It’s Agatha Christie’s ‘Death on the Nile’ through a ’70s lens. We were inspired by the ’70s’ New Decorative Movement, from the ’70s where more was more,” said Temperley.

KEY LOOKS: A frilly cotton voile knee-length dress, a long green satin wrap style and a breezy A-line bohemian dress with a peacock feather print. Tailoring was long and lean, with a ’70s “Annie Hall” air and a sprinkling of safari styles. Temperley has also begun producing leather goods near her home base of Somerset, England, and showed a lineup of small and snappy structured leather bags.

THE TAKEAWAY: There was no mystery to what Temperley is trying to do here: She’s on a mission to sell and compete in an ever-more crowded market and will be adding a series of trunk shows to her schedule now that lockdown has eased. She’s also showing the collection in Milan for the first time, with a press day set for Sept. 24.

