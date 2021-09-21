Victoria Beckham RTW Spring 2022

It’s raining men at Victoria Beckham, who was in a playful mood for spring, with her mind on escapism, holidays and the joy of swiping pieces from a boyfriend’s — or husband’s — suitcase.

“Your partner’s shirt thrown over your swimsuit or slipdress, a shacket tucked into tailored trousers — I liked the idea of a couple sharing their holiday wardrobe,” said Beckham, who opted not to stage a show or presentation this season, and sent out look books instead.

She said there was “quite an eclectic mix of well-dressed men that came to mind” when she was pondering the spring season. “Leo [DiCaprio] in linen, Ray Liotta in ‘Goodfellas’ — the string vest and unbuttoned shirt — then, of course, Mr. Beckham himself.”

Cue lots of signature slouchy tailoring, voluminous coats in checked fabrics; skinny, strappy dresses — and a few loose and languid ones, too.

Colors were offbeat — as usual — and not immediately summery. She worked metallic copper or blue into wrap skirts, while a burnt orange panel streaked down the front of a long and liquid white dress. A languid printed skirt was the color of cornmeal.

It was sweet — and sensual — and in tune with the pared down aesthetic — and masculine flair — for which Beckham is known.