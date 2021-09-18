Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2022

Vivienne Westwood took inspiration from one of her famous Nineties collections, “Tied to the Mast,” for this lineup of saucy, off-kilter silhouettes for men and women, inspired by the heyday of piracy in the late 16th century. A nautical theme rippled through the collection with rope prints, and sailor stripes on knits, cotton tops and trousers, while eco-friendly fabrics included recycled nylon and denim.

THE LOOK: Lots of signature Westwood tailoring and curves. Tops and skirts were fitted with drawstring cords to help sculpt fabric around the neckline, waist and hips. Oversized, sailor-stripe knits twisted around the body while corsets came with detachable sleeves, echoing the versatility of the collection.

QUOTE OF NOTE: Westwood called her spring outing, “Save Our Souls,” and described it “a lovely, efficient collection reduced to its minimum, but containing everything you need, with inventive, coordinating fabrics, recycling and reusing waste using special wool from regenerative farming. Buy less, choose well, make it last.”

KEY LOOKS: Gently draped tops and dresses with flutterING sleeves, snugly fitting corset jackets in tartan and a standout blue organic cotton voile dress with an adjustable neckline.

TAKEAWAY: Captain Westwood, we salute you for your enduring style, and less is more aesthetic.