×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Patrice Louvet Talks Momentum Ralph Lauren;

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci Love Parade Honors Hollywood as American Olympus

Business

Chanel Returns to International Events With Dubai Show

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Emily in Paris’ Will Have Shoppable Content for Season 2

Gucci Love Parade Honors Hollywood as American Olympus

"Hollywood is the American Olympus," Alessandro Michele said of why he wanted to show in L.A.

View Gallery 114 Photos
View Gallery 114 Photos
Gucci Love Parade Michael Buckner/WWD

Talk about a power move.

Gucci shut down Hollywood Boulevard Tuesday night and used the Walk of Fame for a runway of cinematic scale, showing more than 100 looks and tapping 12 celebrity models, including Jared Leto, McCauley Culkin, St Vincent and Miranda July.

Searchlights lit up the sky, and the street was cleared of celebrity impersonators, hucksters, evangelists and tourists, at least for a few hours. It was a Hollywood fantasy down to the neon marquee of the El Capitan Theatre flashing “Gucci Love Parade.”

Collection Gallery 114 Photos
All the Looks from Gucci Love Parade Show in L. A.
All the Looks from Gucci Love Parade Show in L. A.
All the Looks from Gucci Love Parade Show in L. A.
View Gallery

“I feel like I’m on a movie set,” said Tracee Ellis Ross. “The show hasn’t started but honestly, I feel like it has the way everyone has put themselves together,” she said of the scene, where Miley Cyrus mixed with Lizzo, Maneskin strolled past Olympic skateboarder Nyjah Huston, and Gwyneth Paltrow, in her iconic Gucci red velvet suit, posed with Dakota Johnson, the new paramour of her ex-husband Chris Martin.

Only in Hollywood!

Alessandro Michele wanted to be a costume designer before he settled on fashion, and has had a love fest with Hollywood since starting as creative director of Gucci in 2015. He’s cast Leto for perfume ads; collaborated with Elton John on a capsule collection; outfitted Harry Styles for his transition from boy band to solo star and made him the face of Gucci tailoring; debuting the star-packed seven-part miniseries “Ouverture of Something that Never Ended” with Gus Van Sant, and on and on.

All the Looks from Gucci Love Parade Show in L. A. 114 Photos
All the Looks from Gucci Love Parade Show in L. A.
All the Looks from Gucci Love Parade Show in L. A.
All the Looks from Gucci Love Parade Show in L. A.
All the Looks from Gucci Love Parade Show in L. A.
All the Looks from Gucci Love Parade Show in L. A.
All the Looks from Gucci Love Parade Show in L. A.
All the Looks from Gucci Love Parade Show in L. A.
View Gallery

It was all leading up to this.

“This was me embracing again the love of my work and how much of this brand is bound to cinema,” the designer said of choosing to hold Gucci’s first in-person show since the pandemic in L.A.. “Hollywood is the American Olympus,” added Michele, explaining how his mother worked in film, and introduced him to the silver-screen classics.

Indeed, the Gucci logo directors’ chairs for the evening’s 500 all-front row guests bore the names of screen gods and goddesses as well as Greek and Roman deities.

How could one not be riveted? The collection also delivered – from haute glamour-puss gowns and wide-lapel Technicolor lace tuxes fastened with floppy fabric corsages, to casual Gucci “souvenir” shirts, floral boiler suits, racy Gucci logo leggings and catsuits in acid brights, which could open up a whole new fitness category for the brand.

Where the Aria collection, shown via short film in April, marked Gucci’s centenary by paying homage to its bourgeois roots and its rise to the realm of pop culture through music, this Love Parade was about Hollywood’s role in making the Gucci myth, including the many costume designers that Michele has so clearly been inspired by, from Travis Banton to Adrian to Arianne Phillips, whose Aloha shirt for Brad Pitt in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” came to mind.

“America has given fashion so many iconic pieces through cinema and succeeded in what we might call real fashion,” said Michele, reflecting on how for him, Hollywood reverberates in the streets, in how people dress everyday and have twisted the icons to take on new meaning.

To wit: If Hollywood is built on desire, there was plenty to seduce, from teasing marabou-trimmed dressing gowns, serpent coiled bodice dresses and trailing boas of the golden age, to tantalizing “50 Shades” sex toys as jewelry, fetishist masks, Latex corsets and bras, as well as Western wear and cowboy hats taken, Michele said, from queer cinema, but just as well could have come from Lil Nas X.

Certain looks had unmistakable references to blonde venuses Marilyn Monroe and Mae West, broad-shouldered heroes Rock Hudson and John Wayne, and other ghosts enshrined in the starry sidewalks underneath, except in Gucciwood they weren’t constrained by race, gender, size or a studio mogul’s ideal, and were likely accessorized with individual face jewelry and cool spectacles.

It was a lovely parade, and melancholy, too. Because Michele knows there is a dark side to Hollywood. And in the morning, the boulevard will be back with a new cast of characters.

Gucci Love Parade Runway Honors Hollywood

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Gucci Love Parade Runway Honors Hollywood

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Gucci Love Parade Runway Honors Hollywood

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Gucci Love Parade Runway Honors Hollywood

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Gucci Love Parade Runway Honors Hollywood

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Gucci Love Parade Runway Honors Hollywood

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Gucci Love Parade Runway Honors Hollywood

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Gucci Love Parade Runway Honors Hollywood

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Gucci Love Parade Runway Honors Hollywood

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Gucci Love Parade Runway Honors Hollywood

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Gucci Love Parade Runway Honors Hollywood

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Gucci Love Parade Runway Honors Hollywood

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Gucci Love Parade Runway Honors Hollywood

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Gucci Love Parade Runway Honors Hollywood

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Gucci Love Parade Runway Honors Hollywood

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Gucci Love Parade Runway Honors Hollywood

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Gucci Love Parade Runway Honors Hollywood

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Gucci Love Parade Runway Honors Hollywood

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Gucci Love Parade Runway Honors Hollywood

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Gucci Love Parade Runway Honors Hollywood

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Gucci Love Parade Runway Honors Hollywood

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Gucci Love Parade Runway Honors Hollywood

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Gucci Love Parade Runway Honors Hollywood

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Gucci Love Parade Runway Honors Hollywood

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Gucci Love Parade Runway Honors Hollywood

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Gucci Love Parade Runway Honors Hollywood

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Gucci Love Parade Runway Honors Hollywood

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Gucci Love Parade Runway Honors Hollywood

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Gucci Love Parade Runway Honors Hollywood

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Gucci Love Parade Runway Honors Hollywood

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Gucci Love Parade Runway Honors Hollywood

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Gucci Love Parade Runway Honors Hollywood

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Gucci Love Parade Runway Honors Hollywood

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Gucci Love Parade Runway Honors Hollywood

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Gucci Love Parade Runway Honors Hollywood

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Gucci Love Parade Runway Honors Hollywood

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Gucci Love Parade Runway Honors Hollywood

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad