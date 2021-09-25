×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: September 25, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Prada RTW Spring 2022

Business

Style Capital Acquires 40 Percent of E-tailer LuisaViaRoma

Fashion

Moncler’s Remo Ruffini on Building a Community

Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022

Design duo Galib Gassanoff and Luca Lin continued to charm with their theatrical fashion, although it felt somewhat repetitive.

View Gallery 44 Photos
View Gallery 44 Photos
Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Act N.1

Designers Galib Gassanoff and Luca Lin are sticking to their format of theatrical performances to showcase their collections’ tailoring and decadent glamour. For their spring show, a quartet played arias at the center of the show space as the ruffles snaking over sartorial suits delivered a déjà-vu effect — until the last three models strutted down the catwalk. They appeared on stage wearing gowns with petticoats equipped with rollers, borrowed from 18th-century dames, opened the cages and under layers of tulle revealed languid column black dresses. It was a sensational finale.

Collection Gallery 44 Photos
Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022
Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022
Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

The look: The duo continued to charm with its signature aesthetic in which sartorial rigor was twisted via the snaking tulle ruffles, overskirts and trains attached to everything from suits to floor-length trenchcoats. At times their signature element felt repetitive and forced while the more experimental couture-like gowns skewed wearability in favor of a wow effect.

Quote of note: “We were raised immersed in rigid traditions, religious beliefs and guided by a cumbersome heritage since we were kids,” said Gassanof. “Now it’s time for us to overturn things and rethink the past to evolve toward a better future,” echoed Lin.

Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022 44 Photos
Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022
Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022
Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022
Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022
Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022
Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022
Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Key pieces: Fluid silk dresses and denim uniforms heavy on layering, both with a 1990s feel; frocks and tailored suits bearing Toile de Jouy prints and jacquards in a burnished golden nuance; trenchcoats-slash-ballgowns with petticoats that exuded a theatrical feel.

Takeaway: Proving consistent over time is a great achievement for young designers, however the design duo certainly has the knack for conjuring a new look, similarly daring but more surprising.

Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Act N.1 RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad