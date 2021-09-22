×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: September 22, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani on Emporio Armani’s 40th Anniversary, Inclusion and Diversification

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Shang Xia Names Yang Li as Fashion Creative Director

Eye

The Stressful Days at Scene With Richard Buckley

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022

Alberta Ferretti believes there is a need for newness and creativity, but also that it is key to stay true to one's brand.

View Gallery 51 Photos
View Gallery 51 Photos
Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

“After the lockdown, it was all kind of flat,” said Alberta Ferretti, who took it into her hands to channel her energy into designs she believes will help her customers stand out and fill this need for newness and creativity. However, this should be achieved staying true to her brand and her own “language,” as she put it, as “women don’t change personality every six months.”

To be sure, the designer’s evening portion was in sync with her signature style of ethereal chiffon gowns, but Ferretti also offered no-nonsense soft dusters and pants in macro Sangallo for daywear. There were plenty of crochet tops — also with knubby fringes — and blouses worn with long skirts layered over pants.

Collection Gallery 51 Photos
Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022
Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022
Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

The volumes were soft and lengths were either very short — eyeing a younger customer — or long and floating. While tasteful, dresses revealed portions of the back or the waist.

The butterfly was the only print, seen as a symbol of rebirth and metamorphosis, but revisited with beautiful dégradé effects on silk, linen and chiffon. The gowns also had interesting resin plaque inserts that added an artistic touch.

Contrasting with the earthy tones of the daywear, the evening gowns sparkled with vivid jewel shades, from ruby to emerald and amethyst — pure Alberta Ferretti.

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022 51 Photos
Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022
Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022
Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022
Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022
Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022
Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022
Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad