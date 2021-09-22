Alberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022

“After the lockdown, it was all kind of flat,” said Alberta Ferretti, who took it into her hands to channel her energy into designs she believes will help her customers stand out and fill this need for newness and creativity. However, this should be achieved staying true to her brand and her own “language,” as she put it, as “women don’t change personality every six months.”

To be sure, the designer’s evening portion was in sync with her signature style of ethereal chiffon gowns, but Ferretti also offered no-nonsense soft dusters and pants in macro Sangallo for daywear. There were plenty of crochet tops — also with knubby fringes — and blouses worn with long skirts layered over pants.

The volumes were soft and lengths were either very short — eyeing a younger customer — or long and floating. While tasteful, dresses revealed portions of the back or the waist.

The butterfly was the only print, seen as a symbol of rebirth and metamorphosis, but revisited with beautiful dégradé effects on silk, linen and chiffon. The gowns also had interesting resin plaque inserts that added an artistic touch.

Contrasting with the earthy tones of the daywear, the evening gowns sparkled with vivid jewel shades, from ruby to emerald and amethyst — pure Alberta Ferretti.