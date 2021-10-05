×
Alessandra Rich RTW Spring 2022

Chic bon-ton and unapologetic glamour collided in this lively, fun collections for modern ladies who launch.

Alessandra Rich RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Alessandra Rich

Alessandra Rich doesn’t like to stick to specific inspirations when she designs her collections. Her continuous point of reference is the woman that she started envisioning since the launch of her eponymous line: a feminine individual who wants fashions that are chic chic, but always cheeky and playful.

The look: In keeping with the brand’s DNA, bon-ton meets glamour in this pretty, fun collection, filled with lovely patterns and high-end fabrics. Romantic accents, including florals, and bourgeois references, such as the surfeit of bouclé suits, coexist with super sexy touches.

Quote of note: “This collection is about fun and never taking oneself too seriously,” Rich said. “We designed a wardrobe for a woman that wants to enjoy her life and that is never afraid to dare.”

Key pieces: Ruffled midi silk dresses; mannish pinstriped suits worn with delicate silk blouses; boucle cropped jackets worn with shiny leggings; acid washed denim sets matched with balloon-sleeve shirts; leather pants punctuated by metallic studs paired with cute knitted cardigans with bejeweled buttons; sexy bikinis and one-piece swimsuits splashed with the Rich logo.

Takeaway: Coherent and cohesive, Alessandra Rich’s collection featured plenty of charming options for today’s international and unapologetic ladies who lunch.

