×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: September 25, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Prada RTW Spring 2022

Business

Style Capital Acquires 40 Percent of E-tailer LuisaViaRoma

Fashion

Moncler’s Remo Ruffini on Building a Community

Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022

Pompilio's take on sensuality was youthful and carefree.

View Gallery 49 Photos
View Gallery 49 Photos
Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Andrea Pompilio

Andrea Pompilio has always had a knack for conjuring preppy looks drawing on Americana references. He lived in the U.S. for more than three years and appreciated the carefree attitude of the younger generations there, which is probably why his collection leaned toward languid sensuality rather than in-your-face sexiness.

The look: After introducing a full women’s range a few seasons ago, Pompilio is progressively fine-tuning his female wardrobe. He imagined a weekend gateway to Coney Island for a young tribe mixing and matching vintage garb with modern pieces, an approach that is very much in tune with his penchant for cool ease.

Collection Gallery 49 Photos
Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022
Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022
Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Quote of note: “When I lived in the U.S., I fell in love with the melting pot of cultures and people. Youth is very much exuding this carefree vibe, easy and cool,” Pompilio said.

Key pieces: Workwear-inspired suits for both genders with cropped, almost Bermuda pants; nylon viscose pants with girlish floral prints that looked like motel shower curtains; lingerie-inspired tops and slipdresses trimmed with lace and worn with cropped knitwear, or under checkered skirts and blazers slightly evoking a ’70s feel.

Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022 49 Photos
Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022
Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022
Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022
Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022
Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022
Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022
Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Takeaway: For all the sex-sells looks seen in Milan this week, Pompilio’s youthful and free-spirited take was a standout exception.

Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad