Andrea Pompilio RTW Spring 2022

Andrea Pompilio has always had a knack for conjuring preppy looks drawing on Americana references. He lived in the U.S. for more than three years and appreciated the carefree attitude of the younger generations there, which is probably why his collection leaned toward languid sensuality rather than in-your-face sexiness.

The look: After introducing a full women’s range a few seasons ago, Pompilio is progressively fine-tuning his female wardrobe. He imagined a weekend gateway to Coney Island for a young tribe mixing and matching vintage garb with modern pieces, an approach that is very much in tune with his penchant for cool ease.

Quote of note: “When I lived in the U.S., I fell in love with the melting pot of cultures and people. Youth is very much exuding this carefree vibe, easy and cool,” Pompilio said.

Key pieces: Workwear-inspired suits for both genders with cropped, almost Bermuda pants; nylon viscose pants with girlish floral prints that looked like motel shower curtains; lingerie-inspired tops and slipdresses trimmed with lace and worn with cropped knitwear, or under checkered skirts and blazers slightly evoking a ’70s feel.

Takeaway: For all the sex-sells looks seen in Milan this week, Pompilio’s youthful and free-spirited take was a standout exception.