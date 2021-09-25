×
Saturday's Digital Daily: September 25, 2021

Fashion

Prada RTW Spring 2022

Business

Style Capital Acquires 40 Percent of E-tailer LuisaViaRoma

Fashion

Moncler's Remo Ruffini on Building a Community

Andreādamo RTW Spring 2022

Andrea Adamo knows that sexy is cool now and he presented a knitted collection for confident, seductive women.

Andreādamo RTW Spring 2022

Sexy is back and, since the launch of his namesake brand last year, focused on sensual body-hugging knitwear, Andrea Adamo is capitalizing on that. The designer staged his first official presentation on Milan’s official show schedule showcased key looks in a black box, the mannequin’s feet immersed in black sand. The installation linked to the video he shot by the sea, where a model was portrayed seductively posing on dark rocks.

The look: Unapologetically sexy. Andreādamo girls are not afraid of showing a lot of skin and putting the focus on their curves. The feminine shapes’ were further exalted by the wave and spiral-shaped intarsia decorating some of the items.

Andreādamo RTW Spring 2022
Quote of note: “These clothes are designed for women who are proud to show their bodies,” Adamo said. “That’s why I decided to continue focusing on a palette inspired by the different skin tones, from the pale to the darker ones: it’s fashion for women that are comfortable in their own skin.”

Key pieces: Ribbed cardigans with wide collars and graphic cutouts; fishnet-like flared pants; catsuits with lingerie details; miniskirts with high slits and side buttons; an oversize cardigan decorated with lace-up details; tops with incorporated bras, and a knitted shirtdress with the bodice and the sleeves in cotton poplin.

Andreādamo RTW Spring 2022
The takeaway: In just few seasons, Andreādamo managed to become the go-to Italian brand for sexy yet comfortable clothes. Knitwear is certainly a trend, but the designer, thanks to his professional experience, knows that he has to enlarge his offering to be credible on the long term. This collection showed that he is already planting the seeds for future development.

