Arthur Arbesser RTW Spring 2022

Remember the good old days of childhood when things were done just for fun? For spring, Arthur Arbesser took a trip down to memory lane and restored that carefree spirit, injecting a new energy into his colorful aesthetics with a light, joyful collection.

The look: Easy, airy shapes splashed with prints recalling doodles, sketches and pressed dried flowers found in the pages of old books.

Quote of note: “The idea was to get this childlike feeling again into our life, when things are possible, when you feel a little bit without pressure and you can simply do things. Think about those afternoons back home as a child when, with your friends, all of a sudden you start doing something and you don’t even care if it’s going to come up nicely or not, you just do it: This lightness of the whole process is what I really enjoy and I’ve experienced over the last few months,” Arbesser said.

Key pieces: Boxy cotton shirts and shorts covered in printed doodles; fluid silk separates such as shirts and pleated midi skirts printed with pixelated patterns as well as floral motifs; a cotton checkered dress embellished with a painterly panel; a flashy metallic trenchcoat crafted from deadstock fabric from the brand’s archives.

Takeway: Embracing his inner child clearly put Arbesser in a good mood, which radiated from these approachable clothes and contagiously spread to the brand’s debut home line of tablecloths, placemats and napkins rich in prints and patterns.