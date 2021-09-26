×
Arthur Arbesser RTW Spring 2022

Arthur Arbesser embraced his inner child and infused a carefree spirit in this light and joyful collection.

Arthur Arbesser RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Arthur Arbesser

Remember the good old days of childhood when things were done just for fun? For spring, Arthur Arbesser took a trip down to memory lane and restored that carefree spirit, injecting a new energy into his colorful aesthetics with a light, joyful collection.

The look: Easy, airy shapes splashed with prints recalling doodles, sketches and pressed dried flowers found in the pages of old books.

Quote of note: “The idea was to get this childlike feeling again into our life, when things are possible, when you feel a little bit without pressure and you can simply do things. Think about those afternoons back home as a child when, with your friends, all of a sudden you start doing something and you don’t even care if it’s going to come up nicely or not, you just do it: This lightness of the whole process is what I really enjoy and I’ve experienced over the last few months,” Arbesser said.

Arthur Arbesser RTW Spring 2022
Arthur Arbesser RTW Spring 2022
Arthur Arbesser RTW Spring 2022
Key pieces: Boxy cotton shirts and shorts covered in printed doodles; fluid silk separates such as shirts and pleated midi skirts printed with pixelated patterns as well as floral motifs; a cotton checkered dress embellished with a painterly panel; a flashy metallic trenchcoat crafted from deadstock fabric from the brand’s archives.

Takeway: Embracing his inner child clearly put Arbesser in a good mood, which radiated from these approachable clothes and contagiously spread to the brand’s debut home line of tablecloths, placemats and napkins rich in prints and patterns.

Arthur Arbesser RTW Spring 2022
Arthur Arbesser RTW Spring 2022
Arthur Arbesser RTW Spring 2022
Arthur Arbesser RTW Spring 2022
Arthur Arbesser RTW Spring 2022
Arthur Arbesser RTW Spring 2022
Arthur Arbesser RTW Spring 2022
Arthur Arbesser RTW Spring 2022

