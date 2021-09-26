×
Saturday's Digital Daily: September 25, 2021

Fashion

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2022

Business

Style Capital Acquires 40 Percent of E-tailer LuisaViaRoma

Fashion

Moncler’s Remo Ruffini on Building a Community

Bally RTW Spring 2022

Bally presented a collection that had a utilitarian feel, inspired by the smocks worn by artists or workwear uniforms, without compromising on quality.

Bally RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Bally

The approach to our wardrobes has changed post-pandemic, contended chief executive officer Nicolas Girotto and “nobody wants to compromise on comfort and ease.” Accordingly, Bally presented a coed collection with a utilitarian feel, inspired by the smocks worn by artists and by workwear uniforms.

That said, the Swiss company stayed true to its traditional craftsmanship, and didn’t compromise on the quality of the Japanese denim or the hides and details.

Girotto highlighted a pair of perforated clogs that were embellished with 120 studs through a sophisticated technique that allows the artisans to produce only four pairs a day. The studs also peppered the brand’s B-Chain bag and leather pencil skirts.

A functional painter’s jacket had a triple stitching detail and a quilted leather jacket was embellished with a delicate and intricate macro B monogram. Nodding to Bally’s Swiss heritage, an Alpine floral motif was a rare pattern.

Layering was a theme, with roomy knits and leather vests worn over fluid pants.

The color palette ranged from neutrals and earthy tones — ivory, milk white and canapa — to accents of blue, poppy and red.

Accessories remain a core business for the brand, which presented an oversize tote bag made with intricately woven leather strips and a new bowling bag as well as ankle boots with mirror details.

The dual-gender theme was also explored through a selection of sneakers whose soles were made in a partnership with Vibram.

Girotto proudly said 40 percent of the collection employs sustainable materials, natural dyes and deadstock fabrics. For example, the lining of the sneakers was made of recycled plastic bottles.

Girotto likes to call Bally’s artisans “architects of leather,” treating the material as a fabric and, once again, they lived up to the name.

