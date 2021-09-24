Blumarine RTW Spring 2022

The look: Frivolous, sexy, glamorous. Creative director Nicola Brognano staged a show that brought back memories of afternoons in the Aughts spent watching MTV, trying to replicate hip-hop moves. Some of Blumarine’s signatures were revisited with a playful, cheeky filter, and blended into an unapologetic compilations of styles, intentionally walking the fine line between trashy and glamorous — one of the biggest trends on Instagram.

Quote of note: “This season, I continued challenging the Aughts inspiration that I started approaching with my first show last year,” said Brognano, adding that the decade’s icons and muses for this lineup were Missy Elliott, Alicia Keys and TLC, among others. “If previous collections felt more girlish, this season I wanted to portray a woman that is much more sexy, that likes to show a lot of skin and that want to be noticed.”

Key pieces: The brand’s signature Bluvi cardigan enriched with an upcycled mink fur collar and closed by laces replacing buttons; super micro shorts in wild animal patterns rendered in neon tones; fluid silk cargo pants worn with matching bombers or paired with knotted wrap tops; gowns printed with a denim-like pattern; sequined and fringed sets splashed with floral bouquets, and glamorous bikinis encrusted with crystals and decorated with embroideries.

The takeway: Like it or not, but Aughts style is more popular than ever. And Blumarine was actually the first brand to bring it back to the catwalk in a big way. Kudos to Brognano for feeling that need for sexy, colorful frivolity in the air.