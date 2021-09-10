Boss RTW Spring 2022

Businessmen and women dreaming of a WFH routine secluded in Palm Springs? Boss had them covered for spring.

As the corporate world adjusts to the new reality, often postponing their mandatory return to office, the brand is looking to create the ideal mix of tailoring and casualwear, mindful of a new attitude among its customers.

Speaking over Zoom, chief brand officer Ingo Wilts said his aim was “to show the customer that we’re not just a suit brand, we’re a 24/7 lifestyle company.”

The clothes reflected that laid-back spirit with paper cotton cut in relaxed suits for both men and women, sinuous knitted dresses and billowing technical parkas over the cocooning tracksuits customers have become so accustomed to.

The color palette was restrained with a combination of white, black and camel beige — worked in color blocks for trenchcoats and knitwear and stripes running down the back of windbreakers or the side of sartorial drawstring pants.

A range of zingy orange pieces inspired by the sun-soaked sky and blinding sunsets of Palm Springs — flowing shirtdresses and knitted cycling shorts and polos for her, boxy shorts and oversize shirts for him — looked resort-ready pieces for summer escapes from business life.

For the Gen Z and Millennial fashion enthusiasts, Boss introduced a new monogram, printed all over parkas and embroidered on bomber jackets. Never mind that the letter “b” is associated and used by many, the brand wanted to have its slice of the market for logoed pieces.

The collection showed the sartorial wonders a fashion house can achieve by easing its approach to suiting, blending relaxed yet impeccable suits with sportswear concoctions.

Just don’t call Boss a suit-only brand anymore.