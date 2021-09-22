Brunello Cucinelli RTW Spring 2022

Brunello Cucinelli’s collection was all about the exquisite craftsmanship the company’s artisans deliver, but at the same time it spoke volumes in terms of ease and freedom of movement as the world slowly returns to life — without letting go of the comfort provided by staying home.

An undercurrent of tennis and sports was filtered through Cucinelli’s sophisticated take. Cue a V-necked sweater with sparkly sequins in a vibrant red hue — a color that is somewhat a departure for the brand and added a jolt of energy to the look. But while he added colors such as soft yellow, azure and bamboo green, Cucinelli did not veer too far from his signature palette of neutrals. Case in point: a super-soft, laser-perforated suede boxer in a sand color, worn over drawstring sporty shorts in the same material.

This informal approach blurred the distinction between daywear and eveningwear — seen, for example, in a men’s jacket with Lurex threads — and masculine and feminine styles. Cucinelli reinterpreted crochet knits with rustic-looking yarns, mesh sweaters with chain embroideries and sequins and argyle sweaters that had irregular textures or 3D surfaces, pairing them with soft pants ruched at the ankles or cotton poplin sarong skirts. A group of embroidered, ethereal white organza skirts and shirts contrasted with these textures.

There was a certain lightness throughout the lineup, perhaps best represented by a white linen pantsuit with a cropped jacket whose surface was treated to look like velvet. Perfect for the summer — or even after Labor Day.