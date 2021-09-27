×
Monday’s Digital Daily: September 27, 2021

Fashion

Donatella Versace, Kim Jones on Why Swapping Brands Is Brave

Eye

Academy Museum Opens in L.A. With Glamour and Gaga

Fashion

Charles de Vilmorin Brings Twisted Fantasy to Rochas

Chiara Boni La Petite Robe RTW Spring 2022

Celebrating 50 years in fashion, Chiara Boni unveiled a versatile, commercially savvy collection combining quotidian, smart outfits with comfortable evening attires.

Chiara Boni La Petite Robe RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Chiara Boni La Petite Robe

Celebrating her 50-year career in fashion, Chiara Boni unveiled her spring Chiara Boni La Petite Robe collection with a video, filmed at Milan’s Bagni Misteriosi venue. Featuring Anna Cleveland, along with two other models, the short movie, which had a surreal vibe, presented a range of black and white designs that echoed Helmut Newton’s signature slick style.

The look: Timeless elegance combined with modern comfort. Uncomplicated lines, flattering silhouettes and feminine details defined the collection, which spanned from everyday essentials to evening gowns injected with discreet sensuality.

Quote of note: “In this collection, we tried to find a good balance between more quotidian pieces, that were in big demand during the pandemic, and more formal and occasion designs, that are returning to be the most requested, especially in the United States,” Boni said. “People want to go out, dress up and have fun.”

Key pieces: A mannish pajama-like suit embellished with contrasting piping; maxidresses with draped details, cutouts, crisscrosses and plunging V-necks; corsets embroidered with floral motifs; polo shirts matched with relaxed shorts; leisure viscose ribbed pieces cut in essential silhouettes.

Takeaway: Loyal to her signature style, Boni continues to deliver versatile, easy-to-wear pieces for a wide range of women who can’t give up the comfort of the brand’s signature stretch jersey fabric.

