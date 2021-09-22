Del Core RTW Spring 2022

The mirror-floored show space for Daniel Del Core’s second runway effort was filled with smoke as the first model strut down the runway in a halter-neck minidress with frills. As the show progressed the audience could see the designer trying to strike a balance between his eccentric take on fashion and the business need for a more toned-down offering.

The look: Del Core continued to portray different characters with his spring lineup, inspired by the imposing beauty of nature, but included a range of more approachable pieces compared to his previous effort — think ’90s Power Suits, mini frilled frocks and minimalist spaghetti dresses that would look great on post-pandemic partygoers. However, the designer’s flamboyant and intricate concoctions, highly embroidered with floral appliqué, long trains, jewelry details and every other technique one could think off were a representation of fashion at its best.

Key pieces: A pleated gown with petal-like bodice in lime green lamé; see-through maxi gowns trimmed and embellished with sprouting feathers; kimono-style long dresses with a cape-like train peppered with floral motifs, printed and bejeweled; a long frock with Pollock-like prints and a front pleated panel recalling the shape of orchids. They were all accessorized with platform sandals or towering mary janes with sculptural heels.

The takeaway: In the span of just two seasons, Del Core has shown his love for fashion knows few boundaries and while business needs might have required him to tone things down, it was his fashion wonders that stole the spotlight.