Wednesday’s Digital Daily: September 22, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani on Emporio Armani’s 40th Anniversary, Inclusion and Diversification

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Shang Xia Names Yang Li as Fashion Creative Director

Eye

The Stressful Days at Scene With Richard Buckley

Del Core RTW Spring 2022

Daniel Del Core's second collection offered more approachable pieces for spring, but his eccentric concoctions stole the spotlight.

Del Core RTW Spring 2022 Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD

The mirror-floored show space for Daniel Del Core’s second runway effort was filled with smoke as the first model strut down the runway in a halter-neck minidress with frills. As the show progressed the audience could see the designer trying to strike a balance between his eccentric take on fashion and the business need for a more toned-down offering.

The look: Del Core continued to portray different characters with his spring lineup, inspired by the imposing beauty of nature, but included a range of more approachable pieces compared to his previous effort — think ’90s Power Suits, mini frilled frocks and minimalist spaghetti dresses that would look great on post-pandemic partygoers. However, the designer’s flamboyant and intricate concoctions, highly embroidered with floral appliqué, long trains, jewelry details and every other technique one could think off were a representation of fashion at its best.

Del Core RTW Spring 2022
Del Core RTW Spring 2022
Del Core RTW Spring 2022
Key pieces: A pleated gown with petal-like bodice in lime green lamé; see-through maxi gowns trimmed and embellished with sprouting feathers; kimono-style long dresses with a cape-like train peppered with floral motifs, printed and bejeweled; a long frock with Pollock-like prints and a front pleated panel recalling the shape of orchids. They were all accessorized with platform sandals or towering mary janes with sculptural heels.

The takeaway: In the span of just two seasons, Del Core has shown his love for fashion knows few boundaries and while business needs might have required him to tone things down, it was his fashion wonders that stole the spotlight.

Del Core RTW Spring 2022
Del Core RTW Spring 2022
Del Core RTW Spring 2022
Del Core RTW Spring 2022
Del Core RTW Spring 2022
Del Core RTW Spring 2022
Del Core RTW Spring 2022
Del Core RTW Spring 2022

