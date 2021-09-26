Dsquared2 RTW Spring 2022

Dsquared2 took over an industrial space in Milan, filled with graffiti inside but with lush vegetation outside, to stage its spring 2022 coed runway show that was digitally unveiled the last day of Milan Fashion Week.

“It’s a grungy fairy tale,” said co-creative director Dan Caten, referring to the overall mood of the men’s and women’s collections, which felt complimentary.

A mash-up of grunge, rock,and punk elements collided with ethereal, delicate elements into a fun, cool lineup that reflected Dsquared2’s unapologetic approach to fashion.

“It’s about cool girls and boys getting together and just having fun,” said Dean Caten, stressing that the intent was to convey “a positive, good vibe.”

A clash between the tough and the delicate guided the construction of each look. For example, a vinyl biker jacket was layered over a sheer minidress, while laminated pants were worn with a see-through slipdress printed with a romantic floral pattern and punctuated by lace details. At the same time, male models sported leather trousers matched with feminine blouses, as well as laser-cut shorts with a petal-like effect worn with jean jackets crafted from upcycled Dsquared2 denim items.

Distressed treatments, plaid motifs and loose, intentionally destroyed knitted sweaters and cardigans captured the collection’s grungy vibe, while sequins, as well as butterfly wings and handmade little crowns, gave a whimsical touch to Dsquared2 dystopian fairy tale.

The collection’s message was clearly telegraphed by the digital runway show but there’s no doubt it would have been a fun experience live. Next season, hopefully!