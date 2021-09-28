Dundas RTW Spring 2022

Fresh from his September show with Revolve during New York Fashion Week, Peter Dundas went back to the drawing board, creating a collection inspired by his signature T-shirt dresses. The designer said he wanted something “sexy and easy,” and worked some of his favorite colors — mango, mauve and black — into the mix, too. “The collection feels right for now,” Dundas said.

T-shirt is a loose term for what he actually showed. This was a lineup of dresses, trousers, jumpsuits and skirts with a whole lot of curve and sizzle. One barely there dress had a built-in bathing suit, while others had sheer, black power mesh panels at the sides. Perspex mirrors cascaded down the front of a black minidress, while another sparkled with silvery embroidery in the shape of shooting stars.

Lacing across the front of a long-sleeve black dress — or down the side of a floor-length one — left little to the imagination as did a mauve “twin set,” made from a cropped top and a maxiskirt. And while it was super sexy — in keeping with the spring trends in London and Milan — it was never vulgar. These are Peter Dundas designs, after all.

Still, customers should prepare to drag out the kettle bells, lace up their running shoes and have their Ashtanga yoga instructor on speed dial because, with these clothes, there is nowhere to hide.