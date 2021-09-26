Emilio Pucci RTW Spring 2022

While newly appointed creative director Camille Miceli is settling down in Milan, the Emilio Pucci design team unveiled through the digital format a summer collection that was effortlessly chic.

Marquis Emilio Pucci’s 1970s swimwear served as starting point for the collection, which sought to bring the freedom and playfulness of a tropical holiday to city life.

Updating and revising archival prints that the company’s founder created taking inspirations from his trips around the globe, the creative team presented a range of lively, fluid pajama-like sets rendered in vibrant tones, as well as sets featuring cropped tops and micro shorts, for women who are not afraid to show some skin.

The patterns, including more graphic motifs and tropical references, got a tactile makeover with precious embroideries, giving extra refinement to scarf-like dresses with halter necks and open backs.

Clean, streamlined cuts defined the tunics with slits on the sides, matched with coordinated pants, and the graphic tops with plunging squared necks, all rendered in solid shades of lime green and sunflower yellow.

Embroidered organza tunics featured sheer surfaces, adding an extra touch of sensuality to the lineup.