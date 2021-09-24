×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: September 24, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

WWD and FN’s 50 Most Powerful Women

Sustainability

All Kering Brands Are Going Fur-free

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Glenn Martens Is the Next Designer to Make Gaultier Couture

Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022

This was the first physical runway show for Emporio Armani since February 2020, and the collection marked the brand's 40th anniversary.

View Gallery 120 Photos
View Gallery 120 Photos
Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022 Aitor Rosás Suné/WWD

With the Armani teatro, half empty due to socially distanced seating, this show felt like a cool insider event — a rehearsal even — compared with the usual overcrowding, pre-show gossip and precise, 30-minute delay before the first models appear.

It was the first physical runway show for Emporio Armani since February 2020, when COVID-19 first took hold in Italy, and the collection marked the brand’s 40th anniversary, but there was no fanfare or ready-to-party feel.

Instead, the mood at this unisex show was subdued and intimate — while the collection 100 percent, full-bodied Armani.

Collection Gallery 120 Photos
Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022
Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022
Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

There were the sort of pieces that longtime fans of the designer yearn for — the crinkly or textured blazers, the strong-shoulder jackets, the fluid trousers (he even made cargo pants appealing) — and the glorious rainbow of greige and desert tones.

Cocktail dresses, meanwhile, were short, strappy and fluttery, easy to wear and in sweetly sexy shades of lavender, mint and azure.

The colors got deeper — and bolder — as the minutes passed (these shows are still too long, with more than 100 exits) with a palette of primary colors daubed across long and slim collarless jackets, shirts and roomy, pajama-style trousers, all with a South Asian vibe.

Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022 120 Photos
Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022
Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022
Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022
Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022
Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022
Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022
Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

The little skirts and belly-flashing tops that closed the show — both covered in glistening, colored spangles — were a nod to the flappers and, perhaps, to better times ahead.

Mr. Armani is certainly looking to the future with confidence — this was the first Emporio show where he took a joint bow with fellow designers Leo Dell’Orco, his longtime men’s wear collaborator and friend, and his niece Silvana Armani, who lends her talented hands to the women’s collections.

Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Emporio Armani RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad