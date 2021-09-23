×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: September 23, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi RTW Spring 2022

Business

New Fellowship for Black Entrepreneurs Aims to Tackle Racial Wealth Gap

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Pandora New ‘Me’ Line Taps Addison Rae, Charli XCX, More

Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022

The brand presented a wide, impeccably executed collection, combining feminine, romantic accents and sartorial elements.

View Gallery 60 Photos
View Gallery 60 Photos
Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Fabiana Filippi

Fabiana Filippi likes to dress women on the go who embrace sober and discreet elegance. For next spring, the brand complemented its iconic knitwear with a wide, solid ready-to-wear offering crafted from an array of fabrics, including cotton, linen and silk.

The look: Feminine and romantic touches were matched with effortless tailoring in a multifaceted collection that spanned from chic and easy-to-wear daywear to more elegant cocktail and evening options. Natural, tactile fabrics enlivened with shimmering embroideries stole the spotlight. Fabiana Filippi’s signature neutral, discreet palette was enlarged this season to welcome vibrant red and fresh indigo tones.

Collection Gallery 60 Photos
Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022
Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022
Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Quote of note: “Our collection is meant to be about a woman that is constantly evolving,” said Fabiana Filippi co-chief executive officer Mario Filippi Coccetta. “It’s for a woman that, after the isolation she recently experienced, is returning to enjoy the simple pleasures of getting together with the people she likes and share with her the same values. The wardrobe we created reflects not only her different needs, but also her diverse moods.”

Key pieces: A cherry red suit cut with generous proportions; a linen and cotton white cocoon dress punctuated with a delicate bow on the back; a sleeveless safari jacket matched with soft pants; an egg-shaped cape worn with cuffed denim pants, and a beige lightweight suit paired with an elegant blouse with a smocked collar.

Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022 60 Photos
Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022
Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022
Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022
Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022
Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022
Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022
Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

The takeaway: Meeting the expectations of real women that want to be elegant and at the same time feel comfortable, the brand continues to deliver high quality, while raising the bar of its creative design approach.

Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad