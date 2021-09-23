Fabiana Filippi RTW Spring 2022

Fabiana Filippi likes to dress women on the go who embrace sober and discreet elegance. For next spring, the brand complemented its iconic knitwear with a wide, solid ready-to-wear offering crafted from an array of fabrics, including cotton, linen and silk.

The look: Feminine and romantic touches were matched with effortless tailoring in a multifaceted collection that spanned from chic and easy-to-wear daywear to more elegant cocktail and evening options. Natural, tactile fabrics enlivened with shimmering embroideries stole the spotlight. Fabiana Filippi’s signature neutral, discreet palette was enlarged this season to welcome vibrant red and fresh indigo tones.

Quote of note: “Our collection is meant to be about a woman that is constantly evolving,” said Fabiana Filippi co-chief executive officer Mario Filippi Coccetta. “It’s for a woman that, after the isolation she recently experienced, is returning to enjoy the simple pleasures of getting together with the people she likes and share with her the same values. The wardrobe we created reflects not only her different needs, but also her diverse moods.”

Key pieces: A cherry red suit cut with generous proportions; a linen and cotton white cocoon dress punctuated with a delicate bow on the back; a sleeveless safari jacket matched with soft pants; an egg-shaped cape worn with cuffed denim pants, and a beige lightweight suit paired with an elegant blouse with a smocked collar.

The takeaway: Meeting the expectations of real women that want to be elegant and at the same time feel comfortable, the brand continues to deliver high quality, while raising the bar of its creative design approach.