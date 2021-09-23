La Double J RTW Spring 2022

J.J. Martin hosted her spring presentation inside her newly opened store on central Via Sant’Andrea, offering a glimpse into her mood-boosting lifestyle — in which prints and colors are splashed over everything, from clothes to tableware. For spring, she expanded her offering with new silhouettes, motifs and products, knowing her niche clientele can’t get enough of it.

The look: Parading a vast array of flattering silhouettes — roomy or body-hugging, crafted from precious fil coupè or plain cotton — the designer’s latest collection exuded a resort vibe, injected with her signature dash of eccentricity via archival and new prints. Martin also ventured into footwear with wedges, platforms and sandals developed with shoe manufacturer Roveda, and developed a capsule collection in partnership with stylist Viviana Volpicella, who “understands the mood and ease of the brand since the very beginning,” Martin said.

Key pieces: Tunic-style shirtdresses featuring a daisy print and trimmed with fringes; full-skirted gowns with poet sleeves in a color-blocked pattern; beach-ready jersey tunics and flared pants to match with same-print bikinis; high-slit cotton frocks with frilled bodices. Eyelet pencil skirts and terry-cloth tops.

Takeaway: J.J. Martin’s cheerful attitude is exactly what La Double J customers buy into, and her spring concoctions were a testament to that.