Thursday's Digital Daily: September 23, 2021

Fashion

Fendi RTW Spring 2022

Business

New Fellowship for Black Entrepreneurs Aims to Tackle Racial Wealth Gap

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Pandora New ‘Me’ Line Taps Addison Rae, Charli XCX, More

Loro Piana RTW Spring 2022

Comfort was paramount, and a sense of ease and freedom ran throughout the collection, which, however, was entirely in line with the brand’s uber-luxurious image, relying on precious fabrics and timeless designs.

“Summer is a state of mind and about life on the go,” according to Fabio d’Angelantonio, chief executive officer of Loro Piana.

To be sure, it’s easy to imagine the Loro Piana customer in her silk and cashmere tunic ready to leave for her summer holiday – no doubt headed to Capri or St. Barth – packing her long, sleeveless cashmere and silk intarsia dress in hues ranging from lemon popsicle to marzipan and nougat.

An alternative could be the Cordoba dress in a mesh of 22 different colors and reminiscent of a sailor’s net, albeit a very sophisticated on. And for those breezy evenings by the beach, she would be prepared with a long-sleeved, azure flowing dress with an overall floral print. If that were not enough, the super light white linen duster coat would do the trick.

Loro Piana in March launched its Sesia statement bag, named after the valley housing the brand’s headquarters and the river that crosses through it, and for spring it was developed in new versions, such as the roomy deconstructed tote in canvas and calfskin.

Shoes were also a focus. Examples were the braided leather sandals, or footbed styles in calf and suede – ready for summer.

Loro Piana RTW Spring 2022
Loro Piana RTW Spring 2022
Loro Piana RTW Spring 2022
Loro Piana RTW Spring 2022
Loro Piana RTW Spring 2022
Loro Piana RTW Spring 2022
Loro Piana RTW Spring 2022
ad