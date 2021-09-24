×
Friday’s Digital Daily: September 24, 2021

Business

WWD and FN’s 50 Most Powerful Women

Sustainability

All Kering Brands Are Going Fur-free

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Glenn Martens Is the Next Designer to Make Gaultier Couture

Luisa Beccaria RTW Spring 2022

The designer channeled a resort-vibe, easing silhouettes and proportions for ladies who's rather explore Capri's cliff than sunbathe on a beach chair.

Luisa Beccaria, spring 2022 Courtesy of Luisa Beccaria

Luisa Beccaria’s summer holidays in Capri have proved to be an endless source of inspiration for the designer who, after celebrating the island’s imposing beauty with her fall couture show, turned to the jewel of the Mediterranean sea’s most secluded spots, including an abandoned monastery and the Grotta Bianca, which served as the background for her collection video.

The look: Beccaria channeled a resort vibe, easing silhouettes and proportions for ladies so that they may feel comfortable exploring Capri’s cobblestone streets in ethereal slipdresses, floor-length nightgowns and delicate smock dresses — all the while enjoying the natural landscape.

Quote of note: “During the past year, I’ve spent so much time away from the frenzied pace of the city and had time to nurture my aesthetic sense and reconcile with nature,” said Beccaria noting that Capri is representative of a certain Mediterranean flavor, which she’s always embraced with her collections.

Key pieces: The opening look: a frilled gown bearing an archival poppy print worn by Julia Roberts on a 1990s cover of InStyle magazine; chiffon gowns with poet sleeves embellished with delicate tone-on-tone floral prints; off-shouldered silk blouses with matching pants; short pants with coordinated brassieres.

Takeaway: One could easily imagine the chic ladies sporting Beccaria’s looks for spring on vacation, only this time they’d rather explore Capri’s cliffs than sunbathe on a beach chair.

