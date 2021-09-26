×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: September 25, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2022

Business

Style Capital Acquires 40 Percent of E-tailer LuisaViaRoma

Fashion

Moncler’s Remo Ruffini on Building a Community

Marni RTW Spring 2022

Creative director Francesco Risso organized a multidisciplinary extravaganza, based on a lot of stripes and daisy flowers.

View Gallery 53 Photos
View Gallery 53 Photos
Marni RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Marni

In February 2020, he put himself in the shoes of the White Rabbit guiding Alice down the hole; a year later, he was a writer dedicating poems to his loved ones. This season, Francesco Risso, barefoot and wrapped in a yellow striped blanket and flared, striped pants, took the catwalk of his Marni runway show — which was billed as an experimental multidisciplinary performance — like a sort of guru leading a community of diverse individuals.

Marni invited all the guests of the event to attend a personal fitting a few days ahead of the show at the brand’s showroom to pick an outfit to wear Saturday night, when, except for a few editors and executives, the entire audience was dressed in upcycled garments hand-painted with stripes. Guests blended with some performers, seated in a circular arena made of recycled wood.

Collection Gallery 53 Photos
Marni RTW Spring 2022
Marni RTW Spring 2022
Marni RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Kicking off with a live chorus, the show opened with models in all-striped outfits, including sliced-up asymmetrical dresses, oversize blazers, deconstructed chunky sweaters and bandeau tops matched with flared pants.

Suddenly, another performer took the stage reading a poem. His knit pants decorated with naif daisies anticipated the theme of the collection’s second group. Daisies blossomed on an array of items, sometimes matched with the lineup’s signature stripes. The flowers, featuring a childlike vibe that is a defining feature of Risso’s aesthetic, came as fabric applications on cotton tank dresses and baggy shorts; popped up as intarsia on adorable retro leotards layered over striped catsuits with flared pants, and were crafted in leather and assembled to create exquisite frocks and sets. Biker jackets with graphic motifs and striped fluid dresses were also included in the lineup.

Marni RTW Spring 2022 53 Photos
Marni RTW Spring 2022
Marni RTW Spring 2022
Marni RTW Spring 2022
Marni RTW Spring 2022
Marni RTW Spring 2022
Marni RTW Spring 2022
Marni RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

As a singer took the stage, the last group of models walked the catwalk in Risso’s interpretation of eveningwear. Fringed knitted dresses with intentionally unfinished touches were embroidered with maxi sparkling daisies, which also peppered the sensual cutout satin frocks and a fabulous black and white hand-painted silk gown.

Accessorizing the look, knitted shoes were enriched with trompe-l’oeil motifs reproducing the silhouettes and the details of classic footwear styles, from sneakers to loafers, while bags came splashed with allover daisy patterns, adding commercial appeal to the quirky collection.

Closing with all the performers gathered together at the center of the arena in a festive celebration, the show again revealed Risso’s desire to express his creativity in different ways beyond the normal runway show.

Marni RTW Spring 2022 Collection

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Marni RTW Spring 2022 Collection

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Marni RTW Spring 2022 Collection

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Marni RTW Spring 2022 Collection

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Marni RTW Spring 2022 Collection

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Marni RTW Spring 2022 Collection

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Marni RTW Spring 2022 Collection

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Marni RTW Spring 2022 Collection

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Marni RTW Spring 2022 Collection

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Marni RTW Spring 2022 Collection

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Marni RTW Spring 2022 Collection

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Marni RTW Spring 2022 Collection

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Marni RTW Spring 2022 Collection

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Marni RTW Spring 2022 Collection

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Marni RTW Spring 2022 Collection

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Marni RTW Spring 2022 Collection

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Marni RTW Spring 2022 Collection

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Marni RTW Spring 2022 Collection

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Marni RTW Spring 2022 Collection

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Marni RTW Spring 2022 Collection

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Marni RTW Spring 2022 Collection

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Marni RTW Spring 2022 Collection

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Marni RTW Spring 2022 Collection

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Marni RTW Spring 2022 Collection

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Marni RTW Spring 2022 Collection

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Marni RTW Spring 2022 Collection

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Marni RTW Spring 2022 Collection

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Marni RTW Spring 2022 Collection

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Marni RTW Spring 2022 Collection

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Marni RTW Spring 2022 Collection

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Marni RTW Spring 2022 Collection

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Marni RTW Spring 2022 Collection

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Marni RTW Spring 2022 Collection

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Marni RTW Spring 2022 Collection

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Marni RTW Spring 2022 Collection

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Marni RTW Spring 2022 Collection

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Marni RTW Spring 2022 Collection

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad