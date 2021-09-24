×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: September 24, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

WWD and FN’s 50 Most Powerful Women

Sustainability

All Kering Brands Are Going Fur-free

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Glenn Martens Is the Next Designer to Make Gaultier Couture

Missoni Women’s RTW Spring 2022

Here was a sexier, grittier Missoni — and it looked great.

View Gallery 39 Photos
View Gallery 39 Photos
Missoni, spring 2022 Aitor Rosás Suné/WWD

The Missoni show started one hour late, giving the extended Missoni family — from a bulldog to a baby in safety headphones — ample time to visit with each other and mill about in their colorful layers of space-dyed knitwear. Among this tall and handsome group was Angela Missoni, who earlier this year ceded the creative direction after 24 years and handed the reins to Alberto Caliri, her “right hand” for the past 12 years.

Collection Gallery 39 Photos
Missoni RTW Spring 2022
Missoni RTW Spring 2022
Missoni RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Caliri opened his show with a pair of loose, faded jeans with some signature knitwear inserted above the back pockets — and a sparkly bra top with long trains that kicked up gray dust on the crumbling, cement floor of a vast warehouse.

Here was a sexier, grittier Missoni — and it looked great.

Adding clear sequins to knitwear patterns we’ve seen a zillion times was a clever move, and they looked fantastic on pert minidresses — and even better on longer, slinkier disco dresses with their penultimate zigzags elegantly shredded.

Missoni RTW Spring 2022 39 Photos
Missoni RTW Spring 2022
Missoni RTW Spring 2022
Missoni RTW Spring 2022
Missoni RTW Spring 2022
Missoni RTW Spring 2022
Missoni RTW Spring 2022
Missoni RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

It’s incredible how recognizable Missoni knitwear is — and the itsy bitsy, teeny weenie string bikinis proved it even better than the terra-cotta and black leather coat paved with the brand’s logo.

A 1970s vibe is gathering steam in Milan, and Caliri’s take was original and sleek, hinged on high heels, low-slung pants and barely there, scarf-like tops. Crinkled trench coats with a whiff of Alber Elbaz-era Lanvin and roomy suede jeans jackets set everything off nicely.

Caliri also chopped up various knitwear patterns into geometric patchworks for sweaters and tube dresses, which also made you realize this is not your mother’s Missoni.

According to market sources, Missoni has recruited a new creative director and Caliri’s tenure at the top is considered “ad interim.”

It’s a shame so many editors raced out of the venue before the models had finished the finale walk, and Caliri emerged for his bow. He deserved more applause and respect. Well done, Alberto!

SEE ALSO:

Angela Missoni to Exit Creative Director Role

CEO Talks: Missoni’s Livio Proli on Reorganization, Freezing M Missoni Line

Missoni for Spring 2022 Is Sexier

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Missoni for Spring 2022 Is Sexier

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Missoni for Spring 2022 Is Sexier

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Missoni for Spring 2022 Is Sexier

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Missoni for Spring 2022 Is Sexier

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Missoni for Spring 2022 Is Sexier

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Missoni for Spring 2022 Is Sexier

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Missoni for Spring 2022 Is Sexier

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Missoni for Spring 2022 Is Sexier

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Missoni for Spring 2022 Is Sexier

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Missoni for Spring 2022 Is Sexier

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Missoni for Spring 2022 Is Sexier

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Missoni for Spring 2022 Is Sexier

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Missoni for Spring 2022 Is Sexier

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Missoni for Spring 2022 Is Sexier

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Missoni for Spring 2022 Is Sexier

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Missoni for Spring 2022 Is Sexier

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Missoni for Spring 2022 Is Sexier

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Missoni for Spring 2022 Is Sexier

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Missoni for Spring 2022 Is Sexier

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Missoni for Spring 2022 Is Sexier

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Missoni for Spring 2022 Is Sexier

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Missoni for Spring 2022 Is Sexier

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Missoni for Spring 2022 Is Sexier

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Missoni for Spring 2022 Is Sexier

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Missoni for Spring 2022 Is Sexier

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Missoni for Spring 2022 Is Sexier

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Missoni for Spring 2022 Is Sexier

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Missoni for Spring 2022 Is Sexier

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Missoni for Spring 2022 Is Sexier

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Missoni for Spring 2022 Is Sexier

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Missoni for Spring 2022 Is Sexier

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Missoni for Spring 2022 Is Sexier

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Missoni for Spring 2022 Is Sexier

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Missoni for Spring 2022 Is Sexier

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Missoni for Spring 2022 Is Sexier

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Missoni for Spring 2022 Is Sexier

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad