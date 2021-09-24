×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: September 24, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

WWD and FN’s 50 Most Powerful Women

Sustainability

All Kering Brands Are Going Fur-free

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Glenn Martens Is the Next Designer to Make Gaultier Couture

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Spring 2022

The house served up power suits, soigné evening gowns and rugged streetwear with a surrealist edge.

View Gallery 28 Photos
View Gallery 28 Photos
MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Spring 2022 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Ah, the simple pleasure of sitting on a café terrace for an aperitivo. The MM6 Maison Margiela team left boxed snacks, including pickled onions in a jar painted white, offered beer and gin cocktails and then served up a compact, quirky collection of white suiting and black dresses with extra sleeves here and there; warped chessboard prints galore, and a hilarious faux-fur roller suitcase in collaboration with Eastpak.

The look: Power suits, soigné evening gowns and rugged streetwear with a surrealist bent, all the way through to clownish, checkerboard printed ensembles with neck ruffs. Surrrealist female artists Claude Cahun, Leonora Carrington and Dorothea Tanning were among the muses for the design team.

Collection Gallery 28 Photos
MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Spring 2022
MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Spring 2022
MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Quote of note: “Sleeves and gloves become key vehicles for the collection’s surreal undertones, protruding from trouser waistbands, bag handles and even the back panels of a leather jacket, and traces of the making process are felt in a kraft paper bustier and an intricately pleated calico ruff skirt.”

Key pieces: Black evening columns made of elegantly sagging lining fabric; and taut biker jackets with extra sleeves hugging the waist.

Takeaway: If you’re plotting a “The Queen’s Gambit” party or binge rewatch, you’ll be spoiled for choice for chessboard-patterned clothes.

MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Spring 2022 28 Photos
MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Spring 2022
MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Spring 2022
MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Spring 2022
MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Spring 2022
MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Spring 2022
MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Spring 2022
MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

MM6 Maison Margiela Took Over a

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

MM6 Maison Margiela Took Over a

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

MM6 Maison Margiela Took Over a

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

MM6 Maison Margiela Took Over a

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

MM6 Maison Margiela Took Over a

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

MM6 Maison Margiela Took Over a

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

MM6 Maison Margiela Took Over a

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

MM6 Maison Margiela Took Over a

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

MM6 Maison Margiela Took Over a

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

MM6 Maison Margiela Took Over a

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

MM6 Maison Margiela Took Over a

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

MM6 Maison Margiela Took Over a

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

MM6 Maison Margiela Took Over a

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

MM6 Maison Margiela Took Over a

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

MM6 Maison Margiela Took Over a

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

MM6 Maison Margiela Took Over a

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

MM6 Maison Margiela Took Over a

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

MM6 Maison Margiela Took Over a

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

MM6 Maison Margiela Took Over a

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

MM6 Maison Margiela Took Over a

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
MM6 Maison Margiela Took Over a

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

MM6 Maison Margiela Took Over a

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

MM6 Maison Margiela Took Over a

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

MM6 Maison Margiela Took Over a

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

MM6 Maison Margiela Took Over a

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

MM6 Maison Margiela Took Over a

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

MM6 Maison Margiela Took Over a

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

MM6 Maison Margiela Took Over a

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

MM6 Maison Margiela Took Over a

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

MM6 Maison Margiela Took Over a

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

MM6 Maison Margiela Took Over a

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

MM6 Maison Margiela Took Over a

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

MM6 Maison Margiela Took Over a

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

MM6 Maison Margiela Took Over a

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

MM6 Maison Margiela Took Over a

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

MM6 Maison Margiela Took Over a

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

MM6 Maison Margiela Took Over a

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad