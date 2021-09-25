MSGM RTW Spring 2022

With its spring 2022 runway show, held outdoor at Milan’s Biblioteca degli Alberi public park in the booming Porta Nuova area, MSGM confirmed its leading role on the Milanese scene when it comes to fun fashion.

Backstage, MSGM founder and creative director Massimo Giorgetti explained that his colorful collection was meant to convey a message of freshness and positivity, elements that were palpable on the catwalk.

While sometimes the designer in the past tended to indulge more in the search for an edgy coolness, this time he kept everything uncomplicated and spontaneous, like a picnic in the park. “With the choice of the location, we definitely wanted to reference a picnic-inspired situation, but at the same time, the fact that there are all the skyscrapers standing tall behind the park symbolizes our continuous link with the urban dimension. We still need to be in the nature, but at the same time we aim to return to our life in the city,” the designer explained.

And if the more natural, outdoor vibe was exalted by the gingham motifs in lime green and pink, as well as by the adorable, almost naif floral patterns — inspired by the posters Steven Frykholm created for Herman Miller’s summer employee picnics in the ’70s and the ’80s — Giorgetti also celebrated the bubbling creative scene of Milan’s in the ’80s. References to Elio Fiorucci’s frisky, pop style echoed in the red fruit pattern splashed on an airy plissé dress or a denim top.

The brand’s signature ruffles this season decorated cropped, rib-knit tops, which were worn with Capri pants and a cool boucle gingham blazer. An athletic, sporty touch was introduced in the lineup via color-blocked windbreakers but also via eyelet cotton anoraks, and jacquard polo shirts matched with coordinated pants.

The MSGM collection was as refreshing as an ice cream enjoyed on a bench in front of the sea in a sunny day — the joy of a simple pleasure.