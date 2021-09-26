Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022

Andrea Pompilio is certainly missing travel. A few days ago, he referenced New York’s youth as the inspiration for his namesake brand and on Sunday the energetic — and at times puzzling — vibe of Tokyo for his spring Onitsuka Tiger coed collection presented via video set against the streets of the Japanese city, from its futuristic tunnels and bridges to the narrow streets.

The look: Sportswear continues to play a big role for the brand and Pompilio is trying to elevate the overall offer without betraying its DNA, offering a mix of nylon-made tailored looks and sportier pieces splashed with a tiger motif that he retrieved from the archives. Evoking the atmosphere of Tokyo, unexpected color combinations of aquamarine blue, burgundy and rusty orange nodded to the sky and blurred neon signs on damp nights.

Quote of note: “I wanted to evoke that ‘Lost in Translation’ vibe that Tokyo always spurs. I think it’s not so much connected to a communication gap, but rather to the overwhelming emotions that a visitor feels when arriving in town,” Pompilio said, noting he knows the city very well having lived there for a while.

Key pieces: A range of unisex tailored suits crafted from lightweight nylon and lined in mesh; a black caftan-style nylon frock paired with sneakers-ballerina flats that one could easily see on Japanese girls strutting down the streets of the Shimokitazawa neighborhood; cropped trucker jackets with street cred done in color blocks and tiger motifs.

Takeaway: There was not much new in the collection but Pompilio managed to throw some cool items into the mix.