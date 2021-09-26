×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: September 25, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2022

Business

Style Capital Acquires 40 Percent of E-tailer LuisaViaRoma

Fashion

Moncler’s Remo Ruffini on Building a Community

Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022

Longing a return to traveling again, Andrea Pompilio got inspired by Tokyo's nighttime atmospheres.

View Gallery 24 Photos
View Gallery 24 Photos
Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Onitsuka Tiger

Andrea Pompilio is certainly missing travel. A few days ago, he referenced New York’s youth as the inspiration for his namesake brand and on Sunday the energetic — and at times puzzling — vibe of Tokyo for his spring Onitsuka Tiger coed collection presented via video set against the streets of the Japanese city, from its futuristic tunnels and bridges to the narrow streets.

The look: Sportswear continues to play a big role for the brand and Pompilio is trying to elevate the overall offer without betraying its DNA, offering a mix of nylon-made tailored looks and sportier pieces splashed with a tiger motif that he retrieved from the archives. Evoking the atmosphere of Tokyo, unexpected color combinations of aquamarine blue, burgundy and rusty orange nodded to the sky and blurred neon signs on damp nights.

Collection Gallery 24 Photos
Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022
Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022
Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Quote of note: “I wanted to evoke that ‘Lost in Translation’ vibe that Tokyo always spurs. I think it’s not so much connected to a communication gap, but rather to the overwhelming emotions that a visitor feels when arriving in town,” Pompilio said, noting he knows the city very well having lived there for a while.

Key pieces: A range of unisex tailored suits crafted from lightweight nylon and lined in mesh; a black caftan-style nylon frock paired with sneakers-ballerina flats that one could easily see on Japanese girls strutting down the streets of the Shimokitazawa neighborhood; cropped trucker jackets with street cred done in color blocks and tiger motifs.

Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022 24 Photos
Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022
Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022
Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022
Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022
Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022
Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022
Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Takeaway: There was not much new in the collection but Pompilio managed to throw some cool items into the mix.

Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Onitsuka Tiger RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad