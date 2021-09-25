×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: September 25, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Prada RTW Spring 2022

Business

Style Capital Acquires 40 Percent of E-tailer LuisaViaRoma

Fashion

Moncler’s Remo Ruffini on Building a Community

Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022

Philipp Plein is feeling bullish as his company springs back from COVID-19, with plans to open a 15,000 square feet showroom in Milan, and eight new licenses.

View Gallery 75 Photos
View Gallery 75 Photos
Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Philipp Plein

Sex sells, and so do sneakers.

Philipp Plein is feeling bullish as his company springs back from COVID-19, with plans to open a new showroom on Milan’s via Burlamacchi later this year (the still-rough venue, which spans 15,000 square feet, served as the party and screening space for his spring 2022 show film featuring Megan Fox). He’s also drawing up plans to open a restaurant, bar and club “and maybe even a hotel” in an historical Milan building next year. But the ink isn’t dry yet, so he wasn’t giving any more details.

Collection Gallery 75 Photos
Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022
Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022
Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Plein’s sneakers, displayed like glittering treasures from an Egyptian tomb on the roof of the new building, will generate around 70 million euros in turnover this year, he said. That’s about 30 percent of the brand’s revenue, which is set to be in excess of 200 million euros.

The designer and businessman believes his new, omnichannel focus is paying dividends, too, with half of all sales now coming from online, and more than 20 million euros of that driven by Farfetch alone. The designer claimed his men’s wear collection is consistently one of the top performers on the site. Physical stores are still a big part of the strategy, though, and Plein plans to open a total of 27 stores by the end of 2021. There currently are 95 Philipp Plein stores and 5 Billionaire units.

Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022 75 Photos
Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022
Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022
Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022
Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022
Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022
Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022
Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

The business has witnessed a rough few years, with a major restructuring in 2019, a new emphasis on digital and direct-to-consumer channels and COVID, of course, which hammered the top and bottom lines of the business. Plein said late last year he expected sales to be down 30 percent in 2020. Earlier this year he also found himself facing an employee discrimination lawsuit in a New York court, and has robustly denied the allegations.

Judging from the lavish party at the new showroom – Team Plein spray painted the walls with graffiti while the German pastry chef Ernst Knam laid a banquet table with sweets iced in white, purple and gold; and the vodka, Prosecco and novelty martinis flowed – things are certainly looking up.

There was a sinister edge to the evening, though, with bartenders and waiters wearing white bunny heads – a telltale sign that Steven Klein was somewhere nearby.

The digital film, “Night Games,” could easily have been called the Plein-Klein show. The two have been collaborating for nearly a decade and worked together on the film, a lush production that took in themes of entitlement, isolation, and emptiness. Filmed by Klein, at night, in Plein’s Bel Air home, Chateau Falconview, it was a cross between “Eyes Wide Shut” and a flashy, violent video game – plus more creepy bunnies.

Fox wore all sorts of pieces from the collection, including a short, strapless, ballerina dress with a jungle print inspired by the decor of the guesthouse at the Bel Air mansion. “Megan wanted it shorter for the film, so we made it shorter – obviously,” said Plein during a walk-through of the collection, which lit up like Vegas at night. Looks included a gold sequin tailored suit, silvery skyscraper platforms and other shoes with heels “like a knife,” and sunglasses edged with chunky, bespoke Preciosa crystals. Fox spent most of the film covered in sparkles and tinkling jewels, right down to the tiny crystal tears planted on her cheek.

Plein’s customers will no doubt want to flash their cash, and their flesh, once this collection hits the shop floor or the Farfetch screen.

There is more to come. The German designer isn’t just talking to rich ladies crying crystal tears, or muscly men in ripped-up denim and jackets with twinkling lapels. During COVID, Plein said he signed eight licensing agreements, including watches, furniture, wallpaper and children’s wear, while his first eyewear campaign (also shot by Klein) will be released later this year.

He’s busy growing the business again, and loves it. Asked him what he likes best about his day job he doesn’t hesitate. “I like doing whatever the f–k I want, doing things my way. I don’t see myself as a part of this industry, and I’ve always considered myself an outsider looking in.”

Plein added that, given all the consolidation in fashion and luxury of late, he’s proud to be at the helm of an independent and self-financed company. His biggest problem now, he said, is finding enough retail staff for the 27 new stores as some people are reluctant to return to work as furlough and stimulus programs start winding down.

He will persist. The self-taught businessman said that building a company means “falling on your face so many times, learning from your mistakes, and hoping you don’t make too many more.”

Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Philipp Plein RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad