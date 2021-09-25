×
Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini RTW Spring 2022

Lorenzo Serafini returned to the catwalk showing a funky, cheeky collection, revisiting '70s glamour and '90s slickness through a contemporary sensibility.

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini RTW Spring 2022

Funky and cheeky, the Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini spring collection was designed for girls who dress to impress.

“This collection is all about freedom, fun and a desire of expressing through clothes in a unapologetic way,” said Lorenzo Serafini, who revealed that for the first time since he joined the brand as creative director in 2014, he looked into the label’s archives. In particular, he found inspiration in the Philosophy’s 1990s advertising campaigns that winked to a free-spirited ’70s vibe.

References to those two decades collided into the collection. If knitted dresses with high slits and bikini tops worn under the mannish leather jackets exuded a certain ’90s slickness, the multicolored leather intarsia on fringed biker jackets, the flared and frilled pants and the sequin gowns echoed disco glamour.

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini RTW Spring 2022
Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini RTW Spring 2022
Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini RTW Spring 2022
To the tune of Barry White songs, the Philosophy show also opened up to other fashion characters, including a raver wearing lacquered pants with a sexy bondage-like top unexpectedly printed with an hand-painted floral motif; and a cool downtown girl who matched her roomy, elongated blazer with a fluid blouse and a pair of baggy pants in shimmering emerald sequins. She carried a python-printed leather interpretation of a grocery bag, showing that one can never be overdressed to go shopping.

While the brand’s signature romantic touches were still there — delicate florals, lace and ruffles included — Philosophy is evolving with the young women of today, independent individuals who refuse to be put in a box.

