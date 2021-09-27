Ramzen RTW Spring 2022

Italy-based luxury brand Ramzen made its runway debut in Milan unveiling its spring collection Sunday night in the scenic courtyard of Palazzo Serbelloni. A dance performance opened the display, while the show, featuring both men’s and women’s looks, marked the global launch of a brand founded and designed by Abdul Al-Romaizan.

The look: Flamboyant eveningwear juxtaposed with daywear. Featuring couture-like details and embellishments, gowns were cut in feminine, sensual silhouettes, while men’s tailoring was peppered with eccentric touches. Denim and leather added a more casual vibe to the lineup.

Quote of note: “This collection is all about joie de vivre,” Al-Romaizan said. “After all we went through, it’s time to shine, to embrace bold colors and to indulge into some sexiness.”

Key pieces: An airy silk maxidress splashed with a watercolor-like floral pattern and enriched with embroideries; a silk georgette fluid gown, worked in dégradé purple, decorated with a delicate bow on one shoulder; a cutout evening frock with a graphic bodice, and men’s leather jackets in white, yellow and purple.

Takeaway: In Milan, the return to physical shows saw a comeback of a bold sensuality that Ramzen fully embraced.