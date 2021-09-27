×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: September 27, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Donatella Versace, Kim Jones on Why Swapping Brands Is Brave

Eye

Academy Museum Opens in L.A. With Glamour and Gaga

Fashion

Charles de Vilmorin Brings Twisted Fantasy to Rochas

Ramzen RTW Spring 2022

With its debuting show at Milan Fashion Week, Ramzen, the Milan-based brand founded and designed by Abdul Al-Romaizan, presented a collection filled with flamboyancy and sensuality.

View Gallery 40 Photos
View Gallery 40 Photos
Ramzen RTW Spring 2022 Alberto Maddaloni/Courtesy of Ramzen

Italy-based luxury brand Ramzen made its runway debut in Milan unveiling its spring collection Sunday night in the scenic courtyard of Palazzo Serbelloni. A dance performance opened the display, while the show, featuring both men’s and women’s looks, marked the global launch of a brand founded and designed by Abdul Al-Romaizan.

The look: Flamboyant eveningwear juxtaposed with daywear. Featuring couture-like details and embellishments, gowns were cut in feminine, sensual silhouettes, while men’s tailoring was peppered with eccentric touches. Denim and leather added a more casual vibe to the lineup.

Collection Gallery 40 Photos
Ramzen RTW Spring 2022
Ramzen RTW Spring 2022
Ramzen RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Quote of note: “This collection is all about joie de vivre,” Al-Romaizan said. “After all we went through, it’s time to shine, to embrace bold colors and to indulge into some sexiness.”

Key pieces: An airy silk maxidress splashed with a watercolor-like floral pattern and enriched with embroideries; a silk georgette fluid gown, worked in dégradé purple, decorated with a delicate bow on one shoulder; a cutout evening frock with a graphic bodice, and men’s leather jackets in white, yellow and purple.

Ramzen RTW Spring 2022 40 Photos
Ramzen RTW Spring 2022
Ramzen RTW Spring 2022
Ramzen RTW Spring 2022
Ramzen RTW Spring 2022
Ramzen RTW Spring 2022
Ramzen RTW Spring 2022
Ramzen RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Takeaway: In Milan, the return to physical shows saw a comeback of a bold sensuality that Ramzen fully embraced.

Ramzen Spring 2022 Collection

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Ramzen Spring 2022 Collection

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Ramzen Spring 2022 Collection

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Ramzen Spring 2022 Collection

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Ramzen Spring 2022 Collection

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Ramzen Spring 2022 Collection

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Ramzen Spring 2022 Collection

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Ramzen Spring 2022 Collection

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Ramzen Spring 2022 Collection

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Ramzen Spring 2022 Collection

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Ramzen Spring 2022 Collection

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Ramzen Spring 2022 Collection

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Ramzen Spring 2022 Collection

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Ramzen Spring 2022 Collection

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Ramzen Spring 2022 Collection

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Ramzen Spring 2022 Collection

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Ramzen Spring 2022 Collection

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Ramzen Spring 2022 Collection

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Ramzen Spring 2022 Collection

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Ramzen Spring 2022 Collection

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Ramzen Spring 2022 Collection

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Ramzen Spring 2022 Collection

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Ramzen Spring 2022 Collection

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Ramzen Spring 2022 Collection

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Ramzen Spring 2022 Collection

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Ramzen Spring 2022 Collection

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Ramzen Spring 2022 Collection

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Ramzen Spring 2022 Collection

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Ramzen Spring 2022 Collection

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Ramzen Spring 2022 Collection

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Ramzen Spring 2022 Collection

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Ramzen Spring 2022 Collection

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Ramzen Spring 2022 Collection

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Ramzen Spring 2022 Collection

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Ramzen Spring 2022 Collection

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Ramzen Spring 2022 Collection

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Ramzen Spring 2022 Collection

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad