Redemption RTW Spring 2022

After a one-season hiatus, Bebe Moratti returned with a showroom presentation and a video for Redemption. Filmed in a village where a community of sci-fi lovers and artists creates android-inspired sculptures using recycled materials, the short movie shows the last dance in a post-apocalyptic world by three dancers from the Paris Opera. The video, along with showcasing the brand’s spring 2022 collection, was conceived by Moratti as a tool to raise awareness of the necessity to save the planet. The designer managed to use only bio-based, organic and recycled materials.

The look: Red-carpet glamour meets athleticism in a colorful, bold collection, blurring the boundaries between eveningwear and sportswear.

Quote of note: “It was time for me to finally break free. This collection marks a both personal and professional re-birth for me,” said Moratti, who after the lookdown left his city life to settle down in the countryside. “I want to do things my own way, have fun. This lineup really reflects my vision. I think that the red-carpet look today can include leggings or boxing shorts matched with an impeccable blazer.”

Key items: Draped dresses with a sensual touch and roomy minidresses; printed leggings matched with sartorial blazers; cropped and slightly padded jackets, all rendered in a vibrant palette including hot pink, green and yellow touches.

Takeaway: Setting aside its dark, rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic, Redemption entered a new world of colors and prints that felt refreshing and fun.