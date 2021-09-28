×
Sindiso Khumalo RTW Spring 2022

The South African designer paid homage to the treasures of the Jagger African Studies Library destroyed last April in a wildfire.

Sindiso Khumalo RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Sindiso Khumalo

Sindiso Khumalo plied her bon-ton aesthetic to pay homage to the cultural treasures gathered at Cape Town’s Jagger African Studies Library, which was destroyed last April by a wildfire. The subject offered the designer a chance to celebrate the cultural heritage of the African continent and give a second life to all the lost books, maps and illustrations used as prints for her charming spring offering.

The look: Khumalo’s usual BCBG look with a 1950s flair was translated into a lineup filled with skirtsuits and shirtdresses done in vivid colors and prints for girls who want their fashion to be both flattering and meaningful.

Key pieces: A tunic-style shantung dress in a grass green nuance bearing a stencil-like portrait of activist Charlotte Makgomo Maxeke, one of Khumalo’s longtime muses; various girlish reinterpretation of the refined skirtsuits, one featuring a coral map pattern and giant embroidered collar; unfussy and feminine shirts in the same boxy shape as blazers paired with cropped cotton pants; shirtdresses with a 1950s charm crafted from recycled and organic cotton, fruit of a collaboration between the designer and material company Circular Systems.

Takeaway: The well-executed collection was rooted in wearable clothes with charm.

