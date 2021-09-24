×
Friday’s Digital Daily: September 24, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

WWD and FN’s 50 Most Powerful Women

Sustainability

All Kering Brands Are Going Fur-free

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Glenn Martens Is the Next Designer to Make Gaultier Couture

Sportmax RTW Spring 2022

The brand unveiled a cool, charming collection where the brand's signature minimalism was juxtaposed to super feminine, romantic touches.

Sportmax RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Sportmax

In the Max Mara system, Sportmax is definitely the edgier, more experimental brand. With this spring collection, the label confirmed this role, unveiling a cool collection that offered new interpretations of the Sportmax stylistic codes.

Inspired by the dichotomy between “order and chaos, light and obscurity,” as highlighted in the show’s notes, fashion director Grazia Malagoli delivered a charming lineup focused on contrasts. In particular, this season the brand’s signature urban minimalism was paired with baroque, opulent elements for an interesting clash: streamlined pants, second-skin knitted overalls, elongated blazers and baggy pants with a ’90s vibe were juxtaposed with gathered and draped ethereal dresses, crafted from gauze, silk georgette and tulle.

Corsetry elements, including laced-up details and exposed bras, stressed the feminine attitude of some of the looks, while an athletic, almost adventurous vibe, was introduced in the lineup via parachute-like straps and tone-on-tone maxi backpacks — the survival bags of Sportmax girls.

The soundtrack, composed by Teho Teardo specifically for the show using his signature microscope sounds, enhanced the overall feeling of being suspended in time in the bright dawn of a new world — a happy one for the Sportmax brand.

Sportmax RTW Spring 2022
Sportmax RTW Spring 2022
Sportmax RTW Spring 2022
Sportmax RTW Spring 2022
Sportmax RTW Spring 2022
Sportmax RTW Spring 2022
Sportmax RTW Spring 2022
