×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: September 24, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

WWD and FN’s 50 Most Powerful Women

Sustainability

All Kering Brands Are Going Fur-free

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Glenn Martens Is the Next Designer to Make Gaultier Couture

Sunnei RTW Spring 2022

This is the Sunnei-est collection yet, and it came with flashing lights.

View Gallery 40 Photos
View Gallery 40 Photos
Sunnei RTW Spring 2022 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

The best way to make people do something is by forbidding it. Sunnei’s founders Loris Messina and Simone Rizzo must be masters of reverse psychology because guests were handed little canvas bags before accessing the dark set and a voice-over implored them to not open it. Of course, people continued to peek inside in anticipation.

When the show started and they were invited to finally satisfy their curiosity, a new sunglass style was revealed. Along with the brand’s Labauletto bag, it made for a capsule collection immediately available to be purchased, but the object actually came in handy at the show, too, since the set — a narrow corridor designed by the 2050+ agency — lit up with flashing lights for a dazzling effect.

Collection Gallery 40 Photos
Sunnei RTW Spring 2022
Sunnei RTW Spring 2022
Sunnei RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

The designers’ work has never been more in focus than this season. In an exciting, fun show, Messina and Rizzo presented a strong collection that condensed all the elements defining their world and brought them to the next level. Sunnei’s signature ‘90s rave aesthetics, elongated silhouettes, penchant for knitwear and reinterpretations of activewear were all detectable but also made space for refreshing experimentations.

Beaded fringes peeking from under Bermuda pants or covering pants layered with skirts enhanced movement, while floral motifs added a delicate touch when laser-cut on zippered shirts and pencil skirts, as well as when printed on denim. Trompe-l’oeil effects on overalls and smocked tops further enriched the designers’ fashion, which charmed with its energetic jolts of colors.

Sunnei RTW Spring 2022 40 Photos
Sunnei RTW Spring 2022
Sunnei RTW Spring 2022
Sunnei RTW Spring 2022
Sunnei RTW Spring 2022
Sunnei RTW Spring 2022
Sunnei RTW Spring 2022
Sunnei RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

The first real show staged after the brand got a new financial partner, this marked a maturity step for the creative duo, which also saw its design team expanding over the last year.

Messina and Rizzo might have scaled up the business, but luckily they didn’t loose their indie vision: The only thing that has changed is that now people are looking more closely — through cool sunglasses.

Sunnei RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Sunnei RTW Spring 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Sunnei RTW Spring 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Sunnei RTW Spring 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Sunnei RTW Spring 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Sunnei RTW Spring 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Sunnei RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Sunnei RTW Spring 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Sunnei RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Sunnei RTW Spring 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Sunnei RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Sunnei RTW Spring 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Sunnei RTW Spring 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Sunnei RTW Spring 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Sunnei RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Sunnei RTW Spring 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Sunnei RTW Spring 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Sunnei RTW Spring 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Sunnei RTW Spring 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Sunnei RTW Spring 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Sunnei RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Sunnei RTW Spring 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Sunnei RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Sunnei RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Sunnei RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Sunnei RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Sunnei RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Sunnei RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Sunnei RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Sunnei RTW Spring 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Sunnei RTW Spring 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Sunnei RTW Spring 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Sunnei RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Sunnei RTW Spring 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Sunnei RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Sunnei RTW Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Sunnei RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad