Vivetta RTW Spring 2022

While staying true to her feminine, colorful aesthetic and vintage references, this season Vivetta Ponti found a new — and right — spin to inject into her brand. Literally, she presented the collection with a video showing professional ice skaters spinning and twirling while wearing her ‘60s-inspired clothes. Metaphorically, she continued to veer toward the more graphic direction she embarked on last fall. As result, the lineup was joyful and girly without being extra sweet.

The look: Everything ‘60s, encompassing trapeze silhouettes, short hems, colored optical prints and plastic embellishments.

Key pieces: Body-hugging long-sleeved dresses and long johns as well as more voluminous jumpsuits all splashed with a popping optical print rendered in shades of pink or light blue; a short trapeze dress covered in colored feathers and worn with matching stockings; mini frocks and skirts embellished with maxi sequins.

Takeaway: Less bucolic and sugar-coated, Ponti’s approach continues to convince as it better balances the designer’s whimsical world with commercial reality.