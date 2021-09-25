×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: September 25, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Prada RTW Spring 2022

Business

Style Capital Acquires 40 Percent of E-tailer LuisaViaRoma

Fashion

Moncler’s Remo Ruffini on Building a Community

Zanini RTW Spring 2022

While being in the search for a financial partner to grow his business, Marco Zanini presented a pretty collection updating its signature sober elegance with lively, feminine touches.

View Gallery 27 Photos
View Gallery 27 Photos
Zanini RTW Spring 2022 Courtesy of Zanini

Marco Zanini has a profound knowledge of the fashion industry and he is fully aware that to grow his Zanini line, presenting its sixth collection this September, he needs financial support. “It’s definitely time to find a partner,” said the designer, while showing his spring 2022 lineup, as sophisticated and chic as usual.

The look: Zanini updated his signature sober and discreet elegance with more playful touches. Upscale natural fabrics with textures continued to take center stage in this refined lineup for women who want to look impeccable and unique, including during their spare time.

Collection Gallery 27 Photos
Zanini RTW Spring 2022
Zanini RTW Spring 2022
Zanini RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Quote of note: “The process here is very different, it’s about trying to really understand the needs of my clients and my final consumers. It’s not about the bold look for the catwalk, it’s about the small details that make each piece appealing for women living a real life.”

Key pieces: A cotton and silk shirt, printed with a hand-drawn motif of straw baskets, tucked into linen pleated short pants; a relaxed striped suit featuring baggy pants with a drawstring waist; a feminine, flared shirtdress decorated with a floral pattern, and a navy blue jumpsuit blending sartorial details with workwear.

Zanini RTW Spring 2022 27 Photos
Zanini RTW Spring 2022
Zanini RTW Spring 2022
Zanini RTW Spring 2022
Zanini RTW Spring 2022
Zanini RTW Spring 2022
Zanini RTW Spring 2022
Zanini RTW Spring 2022
View Gallery

Takeaway: In today’s market, that is becoming more and more challenging for niche brands, Zanini has certainly all the right credentials to succeed at growing in an organic way, without loosing its signature exclusivity.

Zanini RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Zanini RTW Spring 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Zanini RTW Spring 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Zanini RTW Spring 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Zanini RTW Spring 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Zanini RTW Spring 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Zanini RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Zanini RTW Spring 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Zanini RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Zanini RTW Spring 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Zanini RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Zanini RTW Spring 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Zanini RTW Spring 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Zanini RTW Spring 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Zanini RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Zanini RTW Spring 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Zanini RTW Spring 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Zanini RTW Spring 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Zanini RTW Spring 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Zanini RTW Spring 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Zanini RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Zanini RTW Spring 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Zanini RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Zanini RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Zanini RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Zanini RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Zanini RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Zanini RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Zanini RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Zanini RTW Spring 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Zanini RTW Spring 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Zanini RTW Spring 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Zanini RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Zanini RTW Spring 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Zanini RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Zanini RTW Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Zanini RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad