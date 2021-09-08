Adeam RTW Spring 2022

Due to the pandemic, designer Hanako Maeda has spent nearly two years in Japan and like most of the world, she is thinking about what it would be like to “get away” a bit. It was the fantasy of a getaway that served as her starting point, as she created a digital version of an island locale in neon hues as a backdrop for her spring collection. “No matter where they are,” Maeda explained of her digitally created world, “I wanted them to feel like they were on a summer vacation.”

The look: A wardrobe for a trip to a digital fantasy island with saturated colors, prints and airy knits.

Quote of note: “I wanted to create a space that felt fantastical. To feel like a virtual visual escape and that idea led to the mood of the collection.”

Key pieces: Maeda’s take on a vintage Hawaiian print used on classic Adeam tops with large sleeves and a wrap silhouette, lime green prints, modern linen smock tops, souvenir T-shirts, looser summer tailoring seen in windowpane twill suiting.

The takeaway: A relaxed fantasy island vibe helped loosen up the collection while Maeda still zeroed in on fabrication and textures, her sweet spot that sets her apart.