×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday’s Digital Daily: September 11, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Hermès Inaugurates Leather Goods Workshop in France

Business

Donna Cristina and Barbara Dente Die Together in Miami

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: These Artsy Vuitton Bags Are Conversation Starters

Aknvas RTW Spring 2022

Designer Christian Juul Nielsen delivered a modern take on NASA.

View Gallery 43 Photos
View Gallery 43 Photos
AKNVAS RTW Spring 2022 Chris Fucile/Courtesy of AKNVAS

Aknvas may still be a young advanced contemporary brand, but designer Christian Juul Nielsen has already locked in his brand DNA with his duel gender offerings.

You’ll always find interesting and special knits, technical fabrics, cord and rope accents and cool technical outwear. Spring sees him look above, channeling space — specifically astronauts — showing up in reflective fabric patches, airman like jumpsuits and chord neck details. “I don’t want do a space collection,” he said, “but have things that remind me of it.”

Collection Gallery 43 Photos
AKNVAS Men's Spring 2022
AKNVAS Men's Spring 2022
AKNVAS Men's Spring 2022
View Gallery

The look: A modern take on NASA with technical fabric developments and fresh plays on proportion.

Quote of note: “In the beginning it was about going to work, speeding around,” he said of his early collections. “Life has changed now, it’s a different vibe and the customer lives differently.”

Key looks: Chunky knits with nylon to make them breathable; technical outwear; jumpsuits; new evening options, like a ruffled asymmetric dress with a bit of proper drama. Mens is a more robust collection, including green lace shorts and top and cotton nylon pants.

AKNVAS RTW Spring 2022 43 Photos
AKNVAS Men's Spring 2022
AKNVAS Men's Spring 2022
AKNVAS Men's Spring 2022
AKNVAS Men's Spring 2022
AKNVAS Men's Spring 2022
AKNVAS Men's Spring 2022
AKNVAS Men's Spring 2022
View Gallery

The takeaway: Thanks to the well-designed Scandinavian vibe with a dash of Parisian couture details, the Aknvas boy and girl give effortless cool without trying too hard.

Aknvas RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Aknvas RTW Spring 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Aknvas RTW Spring 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Aknvas RTW Spring 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Aknvas RTW Spring 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Aknvas RTW Spring 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Aknvas RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Aknvas RTW Spring 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Aknvas RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Aknvas RTW Spring 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Aknvas RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Aknvas RTW Spring 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Aknvas RTW Spring 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Aknvas RTW Spring 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Aknvas RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Aknvas RTW Spring 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Aknvas RTW Spring 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Aknvas RTW Spring 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Aknvas RTW Spring 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Aknvas RTW Spring 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Aknvas RTW Spring 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Aknvas RTW Spring 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Aknvas RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Aknvas RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Aknvas RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Aknvas RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Aknvas RTW Spring 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Aknvas RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Aknvas RTW Spring 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Aknvas RTW Spring 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Aknvas RTW Spring 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Aknvas RTW Spring 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Aknvas RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Aknvas RTW Spring 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Aknvas RTW Spring 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Aknvas RTW Spring 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Aknvas RTW Spring 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad