Aknvas RTW Spring 2022

Aknvas may still be a young advanced contemporary brand, but designer Christian Juul Nielsen has already locked in his brand DNA with his duel gender offerings.

You’ll always find interesting and special knits, technical fabrics, cord and rope accents and cool technical outwear. Spring sees him look above, channeling space — specifically astronauts — showing up in reflective fabric patches, airman like jumpsuits and chord neck details. “I don’t want do a space collection,” he said, “but have things that remind me of it.”

The look: A modern take on NASA with technical fabric developments and fresh plays on proportion.

Quote of note: “In the beginning it was about going to work, speeding around,” he said of his early collections. “Life has changed now, it’s a different vibe and the customer lives differently.”

Key looks: Chunky knits with nylon to make them breathable; technical outwear; jumpsuits; new evening options, like a ruffled asymmetric dress with a bit of proper drama. Mens is a more robust collection, including green lace shorts and top and cotton nylon pants.

The takeaway: Thanks to the well-designed Scandinavian vibe with a dash of Parisian couture details, the Aknvas boy and girl give effortless cool without trying too hard.