Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 14, 2021

Eye

All the Looks From the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

Fashion

Sotheby’s to Auction Karl Lagerfeld’s Furniture, Art, Cars and More

Fashion

Retailers Rave About Return of In-person Shows at NYFW

Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet RTW Spring 2022

Stacey Bendet continues to find inspiration around the connection between fashion and art.

Alice + Olivia RTW Spring 2022

For her spring 2022 collection, Stacey Bendet did an ode to some of her earlier designs 20 years ago, from her sexy-fit statement pants to patchwork combinations of classic romantic signature prints back with a modern twist.

The look: Bold head-to-toe color.

Quote of note: “’Come Create With Us’ is an invitation to inspire, to share fashion and art, and to showcase a collection of beautiful clothing alongside a community of creative women who bring those clothes to life. The collection is presented amidst the works of female artists who were invited to ‘create with us,'” a nod to Alice + Olivia’s collaborations with creators of all kinds.

Alice + Olivia RTW Spring 2022
Alice + Olivia RTW Spring 2022
Alice + Olivia RTW Spring 2022
Key looks: A luxe-looking, sequin, green cropped cardigan paired with green denim trousers; a strong floor-length, layered, black leather skirt; a tailored bright orange oversize blazer; an array of sexy cutout dresses in red, blue, white and green.

The takeaway: Stacey Bendet stays true to her signature style of creating fun and beautiful pieces for everyone.

Alice + Olivia RTW Spring 2022
Alice + Olivia RTW Spring 2022
Alice + Olivia RTW Spring 2022
Alice + Olivia RTW Spring 2022
Alice + Olivia RTW Spring 2022
Alice + Olivia RTW Spring 2022
Alice + Olivia RTW Spring 2022
Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet

