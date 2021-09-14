Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet RTW Spring 2022

For her spring 2022 collection, Stacey Bendet did an ode to some of her earlier designs 20 years ago, from her sexy-fit statement pants to patchwork combinations of classic romantic signature prints back with a modern twist.

The look: Bold head-to-toe color.

Quote of note: “’Come Create With Us’ is an invitation to inspire, to share fashion and art, and to showcase a collection of beautiful clothing alongside a community of creative women who bring those clothes to life. The collection is presented amidst the works of female artists who were invited to ‘create with us,'” a nod to Alice + Olivia’s collaborations with creators of all kinds.

Key looks: A luxe-looking, sequin, green cropped cardigan paired with green denim trousers; a strong floor-length, layered, black leather skirt; a tailored bright orange oversize blazer; an array of sexy cutout dresses in red, blue, white and green.

The takeaway: Stacey Bendet stays true to her signature style of creating fun and beautiful pieces for everyone.